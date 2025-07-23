Family of man shot by father denies divorce as motivation, says suspect intended to kill wife and children
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 10:57
The family of a man fatally shot by his father in Songdo, Incheon, on Sunday denied that the crime was motivated by family discord stemming from divorce, calling the claim “completely groundless.”
“There can be no extenuating motive for the suspect’s actions,” the family said in a statement released through local media outlets including the DongA Ilbo on Tuesday. It also opposed the release of the suspect’s personal information, citing concerns about secondary harm to the victim’s young children.
“We cannot ignore speculative reports suggesting the suspect had a motive,” the statement read. “This crime was a calculated, premeditated killing of an innocent man, carried out in front of his family.”
The suspect, a 62-year-old man, was arrested on charges including murder, violations of firearms and explosives laws and attempted arson. During police questioning, he cited “family discord” but did not elaborate on a specific motive for killing his son, who was in his 30s.
The family refuted that explanation, stating that the suspect had been divorced 25 years ago due to his own misconduct.
“The victim’s mother never told him about the divorce and continued to live with the suspect in a de facto marriage until the victim got married, out of a sense of dedication,” the statement said.
According to the family, the victim only learned of the divorce eight years ago, after he married — but he didn't let his father know that he had found out about it.
“The victim and his wife deliberately hid that knowledge from his father out of concern it might cause him emotional distress,” they said. “It is therefore baseless to claim that the suspect committed the crime due to marital discord.”
On the question of publicly releasing the suspect’s identity, the family said, “Such disclosure could cause additional trauma to the bereaved family.”
They noted that the victim’s children not only witnessed the brutal crime but also recognize the suspect’s face. “Revealing his identity would risk further harm to the children and must be avoided,” they said.
The family also alleged that the suspect intended to kill not only the victim but also his wife and children.
“After finishing a birthday celebration and sharing cake, the suspect said he was about to step out to the convenience store, but returned with a bag containing a homemade firearm,” the family said.
“He fired two shots at the victim, then attempted to fire twice at the victim’s friend, but the gun misfired,” they added.
According to the family, the victim’s wife briefly stepped out of hiding to help her husband, prompting the suspect to pursue her while reloading his weapon.
“When she locked the door to protect the children, the suspect attempted to force it open multiple times, threatening her from outside, but ultimately failed,” they said.
“The suspect planned an indiscriminate killing of everyone present and only failed due to a malfunction with the weapon.”
The family said they had recently appointed legal representation to address misinformation and correct public narratives.
“We earnestly request the media refrain from further speculative coverage so that the family no longer suffers from baseless rumors and the victim’s unjust death is not misrepresented,” they said.
The suspect is accused of shooting the victim, his son, at an apartment on the 33rd floor of a building in Songdo, Incheon, at 9:31 p.m. on Sunday. At the suspect’s home in Dobong District, northern Seoul, police discovered 15 containers of flammable liquids — including plastic bottles, detergent jugs and milk cartons — as well as ignition devices.
Since the incident, numerous unverified rumors about the motive and details of the suspect’s divorce have circulated online and on YouTube. Police have urged the public to avoid speculation.
“Content that is inaccurate or unverified is spreading online,” a police spokesperson said. “We ask the public not to speculate, as this could further harm the grieving family.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
