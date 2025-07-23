G-Dragon appointed as honorary ambassador of 2025 APEC summit
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 11:29
K-pop star G-Dragon has been appointed as the honorary ambassador for the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok announced Wednesday.
"I am pleased to introduce the honorary ambassador for the APEC summit,” wrote Kim in a post on his social media account, along with a photo of the appointment certificate bearing G-Dragon’s legal name, Kwon Ji-yong.
“We are appointing G-Dragon, a leading Korean artist who has continually demonstrated creativity and innovation — including transmitting music into space — as the honorary ambassador for the 2025 APEC summit in Gyeongju," Kim said.
He continued, “With 100 days remaining until the summit, I hope you will look forward to the synergy between G-Dragon and the APEC summit.”
The 2025 APEC summit is scheduled to take place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang. As chair of the summit’s preparatory committee, Kim has visited the city twice since taking office to oversee planning efforts.
During a luncheon with Kim on July 7, President Lee Jae Myung instructed the prime minister to ensure thorough preparations, including on-site inspections, so the summit proceeds without issues.
