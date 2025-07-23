 G-Dragon appointed as honorary ambassador of 2025 APEC summit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

G-Dragon appointed as honorary ambassador of 2025 APEC summit

Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 11:29
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, left, holds a certificate of appointment for singer G-Dragon, right, as the honorary ambassador of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit set to take place in Korea in October. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, left, holds a certificate of appointment for singer G-Dragon, right, as the honorary ambassador of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit set to take place in Korea in October. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
K-pop star G-Dragon has been appointed as the honorary ambassador for the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok announced Wednesday.
 
"I am pleased to introduce the honorary ambassador for the APEC summit,” wrote Kim in a post on his social media account, along with a photo of the appointment certificate bearing G-Dragon’s legal name, Kwon Ji-yong.
 

Related Article

 
“We are appointing G-Dragon, a leading Korean artist who has continually demonstrated creativity and innovation — including transmitting music into space — as the honorary ambassador for the 2025 APEC summit in Gyeongju," Kim said.
 
He continued, “With 100 days remaining until the summit, I hope you will look forward to the synergy between G-Dragon and the APEC summit.”
 
The 2025 APEC summit is scheduled to take place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang. As chair of the summit’s preparatory committee, Kim has visited the city twice since taking office to oversee planning efforts.
 
During a luncheon with Kim on July 7, President Lee Jae Myung instructed the prime minister to ensure thorough preparations, including on-site inspections, so the summit proceeds without issues.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags APEC G-Dragon Korea

More in Social Affairs

Man fined for breaking into NewJeans' former dorm and taking photos

G-Dragon appointed as honorary ambassador of 2025 APEC summit

Family of man shot by father denies divorce as motivation, says suspect intended to kill wife and children

Universities ask medical students to sign antidiscrimination pledges before returning to studies

Prosecutors again demand 4 years for Tzuyang blackmailer GooJeYeok

Related Stories

Übermensch tour takes G-Dragon to 8 more cities in Asia

Additional restricted view tickets for G-Dragon concerts to go on sale this week

G-Dragon reveals relationship status in teaser video for MBC reality show 'Good Day'

G-Dragon, TV producer Kim Tae-ho working on new short reality series: JTBC

G-Dragon arrives at Incheon International Airport in Tesla Cybertruck
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)