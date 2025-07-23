Heart says yes, savings say no: People open to marriage, under certain conditions
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 16:56
In Korea, the heart may be willing, but the bank account — and the workplace — are holding people back from saying “I do.”
A new government survey reveals that while six in 10 single Korean adults are open to marriage, only a small fraction want to do so right now. For the majority, economic pressures and an inflexible work culture are the biggest roadblocks to settling down and starting families.
According to the latest findings by the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy, 60.9 percent of adults who have never been married say they’re open to marriage. Willingness rises to 61.7 percent when including divorced and widowed individuals. But just 13.4 percent say they want to marry immediately, while 48.3 percent say they hope to marry “someday.”
Among singles who want to marry but haven’t yet, the top reason for delay was financial.
A staggering 76.7 percent cited the need to save more money. Not finding the right partner followed closely at 73.8 percent, while more than half — 52.1 percent — pointed to concerns over changing lifestyles or roles after marriage.
The desire to marry was notably stronger among people with higher income or financial security. Among men in their 40s, 20.8 percent said they were ready to marry now — with 20.9 percent among those with a monthly household income above 9 million won ($6,520).
When asked what conditions would make them more likely to marry, 88.3 percent said meeting a truly good partner.
Other influential factors were being able to continue working after marriage, cited by 75.3 percent, and receiving more institutional benefits than before marriage, pointed to by 73.7 percent.
These responses highlight increasing public demand for support policies that help people balance work and family responsibilities while easing the financial burden of marriage and child-rearing.
Tax benefits and direct payments topped the list of policies that respondents said need urgent expansion.
A total of 52.2 percent pointed to tax incentives for households with children, followed by 49.9 percent who wanted increased parental allowances and child benefits.
When asked how to improve work-life balance, 53.5 percent supported raising the current cap on parental leave pay, which is now 2.5 million won per month. Other popular measures included expanding flexible working options, supported by 50.6 percent, and lengthening the maximum parental leave period, currently 18 months, favored by 40.2 percent.
In terms of housing support, 45.1 percent said they want relaxed income requirements for purchasing homes or securing rental deposits, pointing to housing affordability as another barrier to family formation.
“There are many strong policies in place to help people balance work and family life or reduce the cost of child-rearing and housing, but for workers at small businesses or the self-employed, these policies feel out of reach,” said You Hye-mi, a professor at Hanyang University's economics and finance department and former presidential secretary for low birthrate policy.
“We now need to shift focus toward changing societal perceptions and workplace cultures around marriage, childbirth and parenting so that people who need help can actually benefit from the systems already in place,” You added.
The survey, conducted from March 28 to April 9, targeted 2,650 adults aged 25 to 49 nationwide. That included 1,329 unmarried individuals and 104 who were divorced or widowed.
Overall, 70.9 percent of respondents said they want children. However, only 39.7 percent of those without children said they plan to have any, and 48.4 percent said they are undecided or do not plan to have children.
The biggest reason was vague concern that pregnancy, childbirth and parenting seem too difficult, cited by 57.2 percent. Others cited a belief that Korean society is not a safe or happy place to raise children, mentioned by 36 percent.
Even among those with children, 67.1 percent said they do not plan to have more. The top reason was the high cost of raising children, identified by 51.3 percent.
BY KIM KYUNG-HEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
