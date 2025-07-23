Korea launches 100-day crackdown on illegal tech exports as high-stakes leaks surge
Korea’s police will begin a sweeping 100-day crackdown on Thursday, targeting the illegal export and brokering of national core technologies, in response to a sharp rise in high-stakes tech leakage involving sectors such as semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries.
The National Office of Investigation’s Security Investigation Bureau announced the campaign Wednesday, saying the special enforcement effort will run through the end of October. The move comes just one day after the revised Industrial Technology Protection Act took effect, expanding both the scope and severity of penalties related to tech theft.
The amended law now holds accountable not only those who directly leak or steal industrial technologies but also individuals who introduce, broker or even encourage such activities — regardless of whether they profit or cause direct harm.
Fines have increased significantly: the maximum penalty for leaking core national technologies now stands at 6.5 billion won ($4.7 million), up from 1.5 billion won. For general industrial technologies, the cap has been raised to 3 billion won.
Damages are now eligible for compensation up to five times the original amount, and all criminal profits will be subject to seizure during investigation.
The number of technology leakage cases has steadily increased since the launch of the NOI in 2021, rising from nine cases that year to 12 in 2022, 22 in 2023 and 27 last year.
Of last year’s cases, 11 — or about 40 percent — involved the leakage of technologies designated as core national assets.
One high-profile case in September last year involved a former executive and senior researcher at Samsung Electronics who was indicted while in custody for leaking 20-nanometer semiconductor manufacturing process technology to China.
A total of 25 suspects were apprehended, and 1.8 billion won was seized prior to indictment.
In another case, five individuals were caught establishing a fake research institute under a university-industry cooperation foundation to smuggle electric vehicle battery blueprints — another national core technology — overseas.
China was the destination for 20 of the identified leaks, followed by the United States with three cases. Japan, Vietnam, Germany and Iran each accounted for one case.
By sector, semiconductors and displays were the most frequently targeted, with nine and eight cases respectively.
“The goal of this special crackdown is to ensure that no one profits from technology leaks,” police said. “Given the covert nature of such crimes, which makes detection from outside difficult, quick reporting by affected companies and tips from the public are crucial.”
