Users can obtain mobile IDs through various banking, service apps from Wednesday

Korean births increase for 11th straight month, marriages highest in six years

Right-wing groups wave Japanese flag, call 'comfort women' a fraud at memorial statue in downtown Seoul

Found guilty for biting off attempted-rapist's tongue 6 decades ago, Choi Mal-ja gets overdue apology

Related Stories

Damning statistics

Annual births fall to another record low in Japan as its population emergency deepens

Marriages tumble as thoughts on matrimony shift

First-time brides in their 30s outnumber those in their 20s

Marriages climb by 1 percent for first time in 12 years