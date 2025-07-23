 Man fined for breaking into NewJeans' former dorm and taking photos
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 12:14
NewJeans members respond to questions from the local press at Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on March 7. [NEWS1]

A man has been fined for breaking into the former dormitory of girl group NewJeans, stealing items and taking photos.
 
The Seoul Western District Court on Wednesday sentenced the 28-year-old man, surnamed Kim, to a fine of 10 million won ($7,200) for trespassing and theft. Prosecutors had sought a 10-month prison sentence.
 

Kim was indicted without detention for breaking into NewJeans’ former residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on two occasions in December 2024. He stole items including a clothes hanger and a banner while also taking photos of the interior that he posted on an online community.
 
The members of NewJeans had vacated the dorm after notifying their agency ADOR of their decision to terminate their exclusive contracts in November that year.
 
“The location was no longer occupied by the celebrities, so the risk of a direct violation of their privacy was relatively low," said the court. "The defendant admitted to the crime during the investigation, showed remorse and has no prior criminal record.”
 
NewJeans marked its third anniversary on Tuesday but remains on hiatus.
 
The group's last official activity was the release of their Japanese debut single “Supernatural” on June 21, 2024. Their most recent Korean release was the single “How Sweet” on May 24, 2024.
 
Since then, members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein have been embroiled in a legal dispute with their agency ADOR and held a press conference last November to address the matter. Plans for a redebut under the group name NJZ were ultimately scrapped.
 
On June 17, the Seoul High Court rejected the members’ appeal of a lower court decision that temporarily upheld ADOR's status as the singers' management agency under the exclusive contract, maintaining a ban on independent activities.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
