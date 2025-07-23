 Nearly 30,000 illegal guns, knives, explosives seized in 2024: Data
Nearly 30,000 illegal guns, knives, explosives seized in 2024: Data

Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 13:56
Police officers inspect illegal weapons kept in storage in Suwon, Gyeonggi on Sept. 2, 2024. [YONHAP]

Korea's customs authorities seized nearly 30,000 smuggled guns, knives and explosives last year, data showed Wednesday.
 
A total of 29,210 items deemed to pose a threat to public safety were seized last year, according to the data submitted by the Korea Customs Service (KCS) to Rep. Park Sung-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party.
 

The figure is nearly double the comparative figure from the previous year, data showed.
 
Korea prohibits import of guns, ammunition and knives with blades that exceed a certain length without authorization from relevant agencies.
  
By type, nail guns, frequently used at construction sites, accounted for the largest share of the seized items at 4,358, followed by knives at 3,213 units.
 
Authorities also seized 21 firearms, 12 firearm parts and 357 counts of smuggled ammunition, the data showed.
 
Concerns over illegal firearms surfaced after a man in his 60s was detained earlier this week for killing his son with a homemade gun.
 
In addition to the two homemade guns he used to shoot his son, nine other guns and 15 explosive devices have been discovered in the suspect's car and his home, the police said earlier.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Customs Service gun knive explosive

