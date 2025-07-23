Pokémon takes over Busan subway

A worker wraps the interior of a train with Pokémon-themed designs at the Hopo Train Depot in northern Busan on July 23. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Busan Metro, Busan Transportation Corporation is launching a series of limited-time events starting July 25. Activities include Pokémon-designed QR tickets, a stamp rally, capsule toy machines and trains decked out in full Pokémon decor at six stations near major tourist attractions.