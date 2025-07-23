 Pokémon takes over Busan subway
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Pokémon takes over Busan subway

Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 18:49
A worker wraps the interior of a train with Pokémon-themed designs at the Hopo Train Depot in northern Busan on July 23. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Busan Metro, Busan Transportation Corporation is launching a series of limited-time events starting July 25. Activities include Pokémon-designed QR tickets, a stamp rally, capsule toy machines and trains decked out in full Pokémon decor at six stations near major tourist attractions. [YONHAP]

A worker wraps the interior of a train with Pokémon-themed designs at the Hopo Train Depot in northern Busan on July 23. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Busan Metro, Busan Transportation Corporation is launching a series of limited-time events starting July 25. Activities include Pokémon-designed QR tickets, a stamp rally, capsule toy machines and trains decked out in full Pokémon decor at six stations near major tourist attractions. [YONHAP]

 
 
A worker wraps the interior of a train with Pokémon-themed designs at the Hopo Train Depot in northern Busan on July 23. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Busan Metro, Busan Transportation Corporation is launching a series of limited-time events starting July 25. Activities include Pokémon-designed QR tickets, a stamp rally, capsule toy machines and trains decked out in full Pokémon decor at six stations near major tourist attractions.
tags Busan Subway Pokemon

More in Social Affairs

Pokémon takes over Busan subway

Found guilty for biting off attempted-rapist's tongue 6 decades ago, Choi Mal-ja gets overdue apology

Right-wing groups wave Japanese flag, call 'comfort women' a fraud at memorial statue in downtown Seoul

Korean births increase for 11th straight month, marriages highest in six years

Users can obtain mobile IDs through various banking, service apps from Wednesday

Related Stories

The hunt continues

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 special edition sold out on Pokemon craze

Subways overwhelmed, commuters stranded as Busan bus drivers go on strike

Korean retailers use Pokemon bread to their advantage for those who gotta catch 'em all

New Pokemon bread varieties may be easier to catch
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)