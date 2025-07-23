 Refuge from the heat
Refuge from the heat

Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 19:03
As heat waves broil most of the nation on July 23, a person takes shelter on a shaded bench at Samnak Ecological Park in Sasang District, Busan, in the southern part of Korea. [YONHAP]

