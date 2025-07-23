Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon vows to replace 1,200 squat toilets in city's subway stations
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 16:17
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has pledged to replace some 1,200 squat toilets inside the subway station restrooms of the capital with Western-style toilets by 2028.
The announcement was made during Oh’s visit to the men’s public restroom inside Jamsil Station in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday morning, in response to frequent public complaints.
“People no longer prefer to use squat toilets,” he said, while looking at the two squat toilets installed among the six stalls. “The younger generation have especially been saying that they’re uncomfortable to use. We’ll make sure to get rid of every one of them in Seoul.”
According to data by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, squat toilets currently make up approximately 33 percent of the total 3,647 toilets in subway station restrooms.
Oh also visited Munjeong Station the same day and expressed his wish to transform the surrounding unused urban area into a park and workout area. The city has been repurposing idle spaces in subway stations into sports and cultural venues since last year, including gyms inside the Ttukseom, Yeouinaru and Meokgol stations.
The Seoul mayor has been visiting public areas in Seoul every week as part as efforts to communicate with citizens and for inspection purposes. Last week, Oh checked the public shower facilities in the Mount Namsan area in central Seoul.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)