 Seoul introduces AI 119 call system in national first
Seoul introduces AI 119 call system in national first

Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 16:38 Updated: 23 Jul. 2025, 16:43
A Seoul Metropolitan Government official monitors the city's AI emergency call system at the Seoul Emergency Operations Center in central Seoul. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

Seoul has introduced a new AI system designed to manage surges in emergency calls to 119 during major disasters or heavy downpours in a first for the country.
 
The city said Wednesday that it is “piloting an AI 119 emergency call reception system, the first of its kind among local governments in Korea.”
 

The capital currently operates 720 call lines for 119 emergencies. Depending on the time of day, 12 to 24 staffers are stationed in the control room.
 
Without the AI system, callers are connected directly to available dispatchers, after which incoming calls are sent to a queue using an automated response system. However, if 720 calls come in at the same time, maxing out the city's operating lines, the 721st caller will not even be able to connect to the automated system until someone hangs up.
 
With the introduction of AI callbots, the situation changes significantly. The AI callbot system can handle up to 240 queued calls simultaneously. This means that if a full staff of 24 dispatchers is handling calls, the 25th to 265th callers are immediately connected to the AI.
 
The Seoul Emergency Operations Center in central Seoul [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

The system is capable of identifying the type and location of an emergency through voice interactions with the caller. From there, the AI sorts out urgent incidents requiring immediate response and connects them to a human dispatcher at the Seoul Emergency Operations Center.
 
It is also equipped with analytical capabilities to detect signs of complex disasters, such as fires or building collapses, by identifying clusters of similar reports from the same area.
 
Over the past four months since the pilot launch in March, the AI callbot system has handled 11,434 reports. Of those, 2,250 were classified as emergencies.
 
The city plans to expand the use of the AI system beyond call surges, applying it to some daily calls under a new AI-based disaster information management system. The system will also handle routine civic complaints related to minor urban disasters, such as road flooding or drainage issues. To ensure safety, all AI responses will initially be monitored in real time by a human operator. Full pilot operations are scheduled for the second half of 2026.
 
In preparation for the national AI Basic Act scheduled to take effect in 2026, Seoul will also conduct “trustworthiness verification” of its AI administrative services in cooperation with the Telecommunications Technology Association. Last month, the city also enacted its own “AI Basic Ordinance.”
 
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on July 23 [YONHAP]

“This is the first real case of an AI system being applied on the front lines of disaster response among Korea’s local governments,” said the head of Seoul’s Smart City Policy Bureau. “It’s a groundbreaking move to take full advantage of the 'golden hour' and save lives during emergencies.”
 
Separately, Seoul also began dispatching 125 digital aides across 310 locations in the city’s 25 districts on July 15. These aides assist residents who struggle with digital tasks such as using smartphones, installing apps and operating kiosks.
 
Since the program launched in the second half of 2022, a total of 815 aides have helped around 690,000 residents. About 90 percent of those assisted were aged 60 or older.
 
“By integrating AI throughout the city administration, we will make people's lives more convenient and advance Seoul as a digital city,” said Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
