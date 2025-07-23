Sri Lankan migrant worker bound and lifted by forklift in case of workplace harassment
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 21:23
A Sri Lankan migrant worker at a brick factory in Naju, South Jeolla was tied to stacks of bricks and lifted into the air by a forklift while colleagues filmed and laughed, according to a local labor rights group on Wednesday.
The Jeonnam Migrant Workers' Human Rights Network (translated) said on Wednesday that the worker faced degrading treatment at the workplace.
Video footage reviewed by the group shows the worker bound with layers of transparent plastic and lifted by a forklift along with a stack of bricks. Several co-workers filmed the scene on their phones and laughed.
One man, believed to be Korean, asked the worker, “Did you do something wrong?” and pressured them to admit fault.
The worker later reached out to the labor rights group for help, citing repeated incidents of group harassment.
“This is an appalling violation of human dignity in the workplace,” a representative of the rights group said. “Abuse of migrant workers remains widespread.”
The group plans to hold a press conference in front of Naju City Hall on Thursday, demanding an investigation of the abuse. It also plans to file a police complaint against the alleged perpetrators.
