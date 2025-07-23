The insensitive color of money: Gwangju walks back differentiated voucher cards
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 17:19
Gwangju’s municipal government has come under fire for distributing color-coded prepaid cards for the consumer voucher program, raising concerns over privacy and discrimination against low-income residents.
The prepaid cards in Gwangju for the local economic recovery coupon program, which kicked off earlier this week, were issued in three different colors based on the amount received.
Recipients in the top 10 percent income bracket and the general public, who were given 180,000 won ($131), received pink cards. Those in the low-income bracket or single-parent households received 330,000 won on green cards, while basic livelihood security recipients received 430,000 won on navy cards.
Each card not only differed in color but also had the amount printed on the front.
City officials said the color differentiation was intended “to minimize confusion during distribution,” but critics argue the approach lacked human rights sensitivity and made it easy to identify recipients’ economic status.
After belatedly recognizing the issue, the city decided to standardize the card appearance by placing pink stickers over the existing green and navy cards. A new batch of prepaid cards in a uniform color will also be produced and distributed by the end of next month.
“It will take at least a month to produce new cards,” a city official said. “So for now, we will attach stickers matching the general-use card to the others.”
President Lee Jae Myung ordered immediate correction of the issue, criticizing the policy in strong terms.
“This is a textbook case of provider-centered bureaucratic convenience and shows a serious lack of human rights awareness,” presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said during a briefing.
In response, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety conducted a nationwide inspection of local governments’ prepaid card programs Wednesday morning. Authorities placed stickers over cards issued in Gwangju and Busan to conceal any distinguishing colors.
“We will continue to swiftly address any issues or inconveniences in the coupon issuance, distribution and usage process,” Kang added.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
