Universities ask medical students to sign antidiscrimination pledges before returning to studies
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 10:12
Medical students returning to school are being asked to sign pledges promising not to engage in discriminatory or retaliatory behavior toward peers, as the government and universities work to return education delivery to normal following the mass walkout over a plan to expand medical school admissions.
On Tuesday, Chonbuk National University distributed a two-page document to its medical students titled "Application and Pledge for Participation in the 2025 Spring Semester Curriculum" (translated).
The form included a written oath stating, “I clearly express my intention to return to school and will actively cooperate with the school’s efforts to restore normal operations.”
The accompanying code of conduct outlines expected behavior among returning students. It states that students must “not engage in bullying, violence, assault or harassment,” and must not discriminate against fellow students based on “gender, age, religion, birthplace, disability or economic hardship.”
Medical education officials say other universities are expected to follow suit.
On the same day, the Korean Association of Medical Colleges (KAMC), which represents the deans of 40 medical schools and graduate medical programs across the country, reached a consensus that all returning students should sign such pledges.
Meanwhile, the Council of University Presidents for Advancement of Medical Education, a separate body of 40 university presidents, announced plans to formally request the government to hold an additional round of the Korean Medical Licensing Examination for fourth-year students who are returning late.
Typically, fourth-year medical students graduate in August, which allows them to sit for the state medical exam — divided into practical tests from September to November and a written test in January.
But those returning in the second semester this year are unlikely to accumulate enough clinical training hours in time for the regular schedule. Since students can only sit for the exam if they have graduated or are expected to graduate within six months, many in the cohort would be ineligible.
The council plans to ask the government to open an additional exam session in the first half of 2026. Without it, affected students would not be able to obtain a medical license until January 2027 — over five months after graduation.
