Users can obtain mobile IDs through various banking, service apps from Wednesday
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 17:20
Starting Wednesday, users can now issue government-certified mobile identification cards through apps from Naver, KakaoBank, Toss, KB Kookmin Bank and NongHyup Bank.
Until now, mobile IDs were only available through the government-run Korea Mobile ID app and Samsung Wallet. But as of Wednesday, users of Samsung smartphones can now issue and use mobile IDs through KB Star Banking, Naver, NH All One Bank, Toss and KakaoBank apps.
iPhone users are currently limited to Toss and KakaoBank. Foreigners can also download their identification cards.
A mobile ID can be issued within these apps by scanning a physical IC-enabled government ID, such as a resident registration card or driver’s license. The digital ID is legally recognized as a state-issued official identification. So far, around 6.7 million people have obtained one, according to the ministry.
The digital IDs are encrypted and stored in the secure area of a user's smartphone and are not saved on a central server.
“Even if a data center is hacked, ID information cannot be leaked,” an official from the Ministry of Interior and Safety said.
In the event of theft or loss, users can suspend the ID by reporting it through the mobile ID website, the mobile ID call center at 1688-0990 or through their mobile carrier’s customer service line.
“We will continue building a secure digital identity system fit for the AI era, using thoroughly verified private-sector apps,” Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]
