 Well, well, well...
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Well, well, well...

Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 20:30
 
 
President Lee Jae Myung’s personnel strategy faced an unexpected setback on July 23 as gender equality minister nominee Kang Sun-woo voluntarily withdrew her candidacy amid mounting controversy. Her resignation disrupted the administration’s Cabinet formation and drew attention to the broader challenges of managing early appointments. Meanwhile, the conservative People Power Party, still struggling with internal reform after its election defeat, appeared detached from its own crisis, showing little movement on the innovation front despite waning public support. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Well, well, well...

Wednesday's fortune: Steady gains grow from caution and connection

Because we're like family...

Tuesday's fortune: Meaningful progress begins with balanced energy

Another wave of heat...

Related Stories

Too late to save the barn

Trembling before the knife

'I will become prime minister…'

The road to the confirmation hearing…

Monsoon season… Unpredictable…
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)