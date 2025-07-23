Well, well, well...

President Lee Jae Myung’s personnel strategy faced an unexpected setback on July 23 as gender equality minister nominee Kang Sun-woo voluntarily withdrew her candidacy amid mounting controversy. Her resignation disrupted the administration’s Cabinet formation and drew attention to the broader challenges of managing early appointments. Meanwhile, the conservative People Power Party, still struggling with internal reform after its election defeat, appeared detached from its own crisis, showing little movement on the innovation front despite waning public support. [PARK YONG-SEOK]