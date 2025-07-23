It's time to double down on U.S.-Korea trade

As the Aug. 1 deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for a U.S.–Korea trade agreement approaches, the stakes are rising — for not only tariff relief, but also one of the United States' most vital strategic and economic relationships. The message from Washington is clear: No more business as usual when it comes to trade imbalances and nontariff barriers.The Trump administration has drawn a line: 25 percent tariffs are on the table, but so is a path forward. Korea has long been a reliable ally and an increasingly indispensable partner in securing the United States' economic future and security. The time has come to take this partnership to the next level.Few countries have invested more in the United States or aligned more closely with U.S. economic security goals than Korea. Korean firms have pledged billions of dollars into sectors that matter most for U.S. competitiveness and national security — advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy and shipbuilding. Hyundai’s $21 billion commitment to the United States is turbocharging our EV future and rebuilding U.S. automobile supply chains. Korean companies are building chip fabs, supporting new battery supply chains, as well as investing in ports and liquefied natural gas terminals to reinforce our infrastructure and energy independence. These are not promises — they are boots-on-the-ground investments that deliver jobs, innovation and resilience.With more than $32.7 billion in Boeing aircraft powered by General Electric engines, Korea continues to demonstrate its willingness to support U.S. workers and advanced manufacturing.Despite these substantial efforts, the reality is that Korea still maintains a number of regulatory nontariff barriers that disadvantage U.S. firms and distort competition. From opaque regulatory processes to targeted digital legislation, these issues cannot be overlooked any longer. Trump’s decision to offer Korea an extension until Aug. 1 is a serious signal — and a generous one. It gives Seoul a final window to prepare a meaningful and comprehensive package that addresses longstanding U.S. concerns.Korea’s digital barriers and online platform legislation that would target U.S. companies has triggered concern across the U.S. government. Korean lawmakers may argue they were not trying to discriminate against U.S. tech firms, but the risk of collateral damage to U.S. companies — and the essential U.S.-Korea Alliance — is real and growing.U.S. policymakers are watching not only the online platform bills, including the Online Platform Monopoly Act and Transaction Fairness Act, but also other developments like the export restrictions on map data, restrictions on public sector cloud procurement, AI regulation and other digital policies that could negatively impact U.S. providers.Trump has made it clear that the U.S. will not tolerate discrimination against U.S. technology companies, whether through tariffs or technical regulations. For Korea, the choice is stark: Act now to strengthen trust and transparency or risk significant consequences. The good news is that Korea already has much to show — it just needs to double down, remove the roadblocks, and deliver a package that underscores its longstanding commitment to fair trade and mutual prosperity.Securing a tariff deal with the United States would also deliver profound benefits to Korea. First, it would protect Korea’s core export sectors — automobiles, steel, semiconductors and consumer electronics — from the impact of a 25 percent tariff, preserving billions in annual trade and safeguarding hundreds of thousands of Korean jobs. Second, a deal would provide market stability and predictability — two critical factors for long-term investment and supply chain planning. Korean firms with major manufacturing facilities in the U.S. would gain certainty to continue expanding operations, supporting both U.S. jobs and Korean global competitiveness. Third, resolving trade tensions now would enhance Korea’s credibility as a committed, rules based partner — bolstering its reputation not only in Washington, but also around the world, particularly among Group of 7 economies that are also grappling with the strategic challenge of building resilient, supply chains that are not dependent on China.Finally, reaching an agreement would remove a major friction point in the bilateral relationship just as Korea seeks U.S. backing for other critical priorities, including defense cooperation, energy access and joint ventures. In short, the upside of a deal is not just avoiding penalties — it is unlocking a deeper and more strategic economic alliance that serves Korea’s national interests.Beyond avoiding tariffs, the opportunity before us is far greater: to forge a more interoperable, secure and durable supply chain alliance that can outcompete China and set global standards. Korea is well positioned to be the United States’ top partner in building resilient economic ecosystems — from chips to ships, minerals to megawatts. Let’s not allow this moment to pass. With bold action and true partnership, the United States and Korea can lead the next chapter of economic security together. But the time for deliberation is over. Aug. 1 is fast approaching — and it’s time to deliver.