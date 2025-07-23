President signals push to appoint Kang Sun-woo despite public backlash

President Lee Jae Myung on July 22 formally requested that the National Assembly submit its hearing report on gender equality and family minister nominee Kang Sun-woo by July 24, indicating his intent to proceed with her appointment this week.Kang, a sitting lawmaker of the Democratic Party (DP), has come under intense criticism following revelations of abusive conduct toward not only her aides but also senior officials. Allegations include retaliatory mistreatment of a former cabinet minister. The administration’s decision to push ahead with her appointment, despite the mounting controversy, is being interpreted as a sign that political loyalty may be taking precedence over public sentiment.Unlike former education minister nominee Lee Jin-sook — whose nomination was withdrawn — Kang holds a legislative seat. Since the introduction of confirmation hearings in Korea, no sitting lawmaker has ever failed to pass the vetting process. Observers say President Lee may fear that allowing Kang’s nomination to fail could undermine his leadership within the ruling party, especially with several incumbent lawmakers recently tapped for ministerial posts. Rejecting Kang could dampen expectations among other lawmakers hoping for similar promotions.Still, pressing forward with Kang’s appointment risks clashing directly with public opinion and could bring political costs down the line. Critics have emerged not only from the conservative bloc but also from traditionally progressive organizations such as the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and the People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy. Should the president proceed, it may raise questions over how his administration differs from that of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, who was frequently criticized for similar personnel decisions.What has further angered the public are the dismissive remarks by ruling party figures defending Kang. DP floor operations chief Moon Jin-seok stated Tuesday that “abuse in a lawmaker’s office is somewhat different in nature from ordinary workplace abuse.” His comment appeared to suggest that misconduct by lawmakers is somehow less severe. In reality, aides in parliamentary offices are often more vulnerable, lacking union representation or access to formal grievance channels.DP spokesperson Kim Hyun-jung added, “Abuse is somewhat relative and subjective,” implying that the issue may have been exaggerated by the complainant. Such rhetoric has led to speculation that Kang’s survival is due not to her merits but because too many lawmakers might face similar accusations.President Lee pledged in his inaugural address to build a “true democratic republic where the will of the people is reflected in everyday governance.” There is still time. He must decide whether Kang’s appointment truly reflects that will.Meanwhile, Kang Jun-wook, senior presidential secretary for national unity, resigned Monday following controversy over his past remarks defending martial law and sympathizing with last year’s violent protests at the Western District Court. His appointment had raised questions about the integrity of the administration’s vetting process.