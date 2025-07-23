Plants, the Earth and us

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

In recent appearances, the pink-flowered star magnolia in my garden seemed to have taken root well. But then, gray mold crept onto its branches. I had assumed it could manage without additional watering, thinking the region’s average rainfall would suffice. I was wrong.While reports of flooding dominated news from the southern and central regions of Korea, my city of Sokcho was facing the opposite challenge: a relentless drought. The situation was dire enough that local officials began warning of possible water restrictions. A bout of rain a few days ago brought some relief, but the contrast was stark — disaster caused by too much water in one place, and by too little in another.Extreme weather patterns are also changing life in the garden. While many plants have withered under heat and drought, others are thriving. One such species is, commonly known as Chinese tamarisk. Though native to China, it has also been spotted growing naturally in southern and central Korea. Despite its needle-like leaves, the plant is deciduous, unlike evergreens such as firs and pines. It grows to about 5 meters (16 feet) high and is considered a shrub due to its bush-like form.Five years ago, I planted a Chinese tamarisk in Sokcho, betting on the town’s relatively mild winters. Not only has it survived, but it appears to be gaining strength with each passing summer. Another plant,, native to North America, is also flourishing. It is becoming more vigorous as it adapts to the rising heat and decreasing rainfall.These local shifts mirror a broader transformation. Across the globe, plants are engaged in a fierce struggle to survive. Earth, now 4.6 billion years old, has endured five mass extinctions, each wiping out around 90 percent of life. Experts warn we may now be entering the sixth.Yet, this is not a message of despair. Humans are the only species capable of understanding Earth’s past and anticipating its future. We are, paradoxically, both a driver of the ongoing crisis and a potential source of its resolution. The path forward will depend on our choices — whether we decide to act, and how quickly.Ultimately, the fate of this planet, and the life it supports, lies in human hands.