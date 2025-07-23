Light-hitting shortstop hopes rare homer sparks turnaround at plate

When the Hanwha Eagles signed shortstop Sim Woo-jun in free agency last winter, they didn't give him a four-year deal worth 5 billion won ($3.6 million) for his offense. As long as the sure-handed Sim could stabilize their defense up the middle, the Eagles were willing to live with whatever he could provide with his bat.Sim has done exactly that with his glove so far this KBO season. However, even by his relatively low offensive standards, Sim has been struggling at the plate. A career .254 hitter prior to 2025, Sim entered Tuesday's game against the Doosan Bears batting only .210 in 51 games.Sim recorded just one hit in the Eagles' 2-1 win at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul, but it turned out to be a big one — a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning before the Bears got a run back in the bottom half of the inning. It was only Sim's second home run of this year, and first since April 29, and it proved to be the difference maker as the league-leading Eagles stretched their winning streak to 10 games."I was frustrated I missed out on chances with runners in scoring position earlier in this game, and that home run took some weight off my shoulders," said Sim, who had popped out, flied out and bounced into a double play with runners aboard in earlier innings. "I wasn't trying to hit a home run. But I wanted to go up there swinging because I knew I hadn't been aggressive at the plate lately."Sim admitted that his low batting average had been bothering him lately, especially because some of the well-hit balls ended up going straight at fielders for easy outs in recent games."It's been difficult managing my mental game because of my low batting average," said Sim, who is now batting .211. "Obviously, it helps a bit because the team is winning. At the same time, I've been putting some pressure on myself because I want to help the team with my offense. There have been games that we lost because I didn't get my job done at the plate."Sim, though, said he's happy whenever he reads the news or hears from Eagles faithful about how his presence has stabilized the defense for his team."That motivates me to focus even harder on defense," said Sim, before adding with a smile, "but it'd be even better if I can start hitting too."Tuesday's win pushed the Eagles' KBO-best record to 56-33-2 (wins-losses-ties), 5 1/2 games ahead of the LG Twins. The Eagles are only the second team in league history to put together two winning streaks of at least 10 games in the same season, as they joined the 1985 Samsung Lions. The Eagles had won 12 games in a row from April 26 to May 11, surging to first place, and they have not fallen out of the top three since."The vibe in the clubhouse is incredible. With this win, I feel like we can keep on winning," he said. "I just don't feel like we're going to lose. This was our first game of the new week, and hopefully, the hitters will start heating up as the week goes on."Will Sim pick up where he left off at the dish too?"I will try to help the team on defense," Sim said with a grin.Yonhap