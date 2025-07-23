Kim Ji-soo heads to Germany after signing with FC Kaiserslautern
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 13:21
Kim Ji-soo, the youngest Korean ever to appear in the Premier League, is heading to Germany in search of something he didn’t find in England: playing time.
FC Kaiserslautern announced Wednesday it had signed the 20-year-old center-back from Brentford on a one-year loan deal, giving the Korean prospect a fresh start and a chance to sharpen his form ahead of next year’s Asian Games.
Born in 2004, Kim spent the 2023–24 season with Brentford’s B team after joining the club in the summer of 2023. He broke into the first team in December, coming on as a second-half substitute against Brighton in Round 18, becoming the 15th Korean to play in the Premier League.
But momentum stalled late in the season after Kim picked up an injury. Brentford’s managerial shake-up — with Thomas Frank departing for Tottenham and Keith Andrews taking the reins — further clouded his first-team prospects.
In need of regular minutes, Kim opted for Kaiserslautern, a second-tier German club based in the country’s southwest. The team, nicknamed the “Red Devils” like the Korean national squad, had been actively pursuing the young defender and is pushing for promotion to the Bundesliga this season.
Kim’s representatives said multiple European clubs expressed interest, but Kaiserslautern’s urgency — and its proximity to Frankfurt — tipped the scales.
“I’m really looking forward to this new challenge at Kaiserslautern,” Kim said. “I hope to grow further as a player and help the team have a successful season.”
Standing at 192 centimeters (6 feet, 3 inches), Kim has long been touted as one of Korea’s most promising defensive talents. His blend of height, pace, composure and clean ball distribution has drawn comparisons to Kim Min-jae, with some calling him a “hexagonal defender” for his all-around skill set.
Kaiserslautern will be hoping Kim delivers stability at the back, while Kim eyes something bigger: a place on Korea’s national team for the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya — a call-up that may hinge on what he does with this loan spell.
