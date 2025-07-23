 Come hell or high water: Filipino couple walks down aisle of flooded church on wedding day
Come hell or high water: Filipino couple walks down aisle of flooded church on wedding day

Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 13:29
Newlyweds Jade Rick Verdillo right, and Jamaica walk hand in hand during their wedding at the flooded Barasoain church in Malolos, Bulacan province, Philippines on July 22. [AP/YONHAP]

Newlyweds Jade Rick Verdillo right, and Jamaica walk hand in hand during their wedding at the flooded Barasoain church in Malolos, Bulacan province, Philippines on July 22. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Jade Rick Verdillo and Jamaica Aguilar were determined to walk down the aisle on their wedding day. Even if it meant walking down a flooded one.
 
On Tuesday, the Barasoain church in Malolos, Bulacan province, Philippines, flooded due to heavy rain. Typhoon Wipha had intensified seasonal monsoon rains in the Philippines, bringing widespread flooding.
 

The couple anticipated the risk of flooding, but instead of letting the weather dampen the mood, they decided to push through, as all marriages have their challenges.
 
“We just mustered enough courage,” said Verdillo. “We decided today because it is a sacrifice in itself. But there will more sacrifices if we don’t push through today.”
 
Aguilar waded down the aisle with her white dress and wedding train floating behind her through waters almost up to her knees. At the altar, Verdillo was waiting to receive her while wearing an embroidered shirt called a Barong Tagalog, worn during special occasions.
 
The newlyweds have been together for 10 years. The groom said, “I feel that challenges won’t be over. It’s just a test. This is just one of the struggles that we’ve overcome.”
 
Despite the turbulent weather, some family and friends made it to the wedding.
 
“You will see love prevailed because even against weather, storm, rains, floods, the wedding continued,” said Jiggo Santos, a wedding guest. “It’s an extraordinary wedding.”

AP
