Trade commission proposes antidumping tariffs on hot-rolled steel from China, Japan

Korea's trade watchdog on Thursday made a preliminary decision to impose antidumping tariffs on hot-rolled steel plates from Japan and China after its initial investigation identified potential damage to the domestic industry.



Under the decision, the Korea Trade Commission (KTC) will ask the Ministry of Economy and Finance to impose an antidumping tariff of between 28.16 and 33.57 percent on hot-rolled thick plates imported from the two countries, according to its officials.



To prevent further damage during the upcoming formal investigation period, the KTC also recommended imposing antidumping tariffs of 43.35 percent on optical fiber products from the two countries.



The KTC launched its investigation into alleged dumping by six Japanese firms, including JFE Shoji, and five Chinese producers, such as Benxi Iron and Steel Group, following a complaint filed by Hyundai Steel, a leading Korean steelmaker.



yonhap