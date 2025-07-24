GS Entec proves domestic capability with supply to Yeonggwang Nakwol wind farm
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 09:05
GS Entec, the wind farm equipment-manufacturing affiliate of GS Group, has successfully delivered 50 monopiles for the Yeonggwang Nakwol Offshore Wind Farm.
The project is a large-scale offshore wind farm currently being built in the waters near Nakwol-myeon, South Jeolla, which will see a total of 64 5.7-megawatt wind turbines installed for a total capacity of 367 megawatts.
A monopile is a large, cylindrical steel structure that serves as a foundation to anchor the turbines to the seabed. The simple structure and cost efficiency make them highly preferred in the global offshore market.
GS Entec has claimed the unprecedented achievement of supplying a large-scale offshore wind farm exceeding 100 megawatts entirely with domestically produced monopiles, demonstrating the potential of localization and proving the quality and production capacity of local products.
The company is also accelerating the expansion of production capacity, investing 300 billion won ($217.8 million) to introduce the latest automated equipment from Sif, a Dutch company and the world’s leading offshore wind substructure manufacturer. Once the installation is complete in the first half of next year, GS Entec’s production capacity is expected to double.
The company is actively responding to the expected growth of the offshore wind market. Domestically, the 344-megawatt Hanbit Offshore Wind Farm project is set to begin construction in 2027. GS Entec is also accelerating its global expansion, targeting offshore wind markets in Asia such as Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam by leveraging its technology and mass production capabilities to strengthen its position in the global supply chain.
“Through the Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore project, our technology and production capabilities have truly been proven,” a company spokesperson said, adding, “We will not only expand in domestic projects such as the Hanbit Offshore Wind Farm but also increase exports, establishing ourselves as a key global partner.”
BY JANG HAYOON
