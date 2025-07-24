Bunjang showcases AI-powered platform at Polish policy forum
Korean recommerce platform Bunjang took the global stage last month, pitching its AI-powered platform at a high-level policy forum in Poland aimed at charting the future of digital transformation, the company announced on Thursday.
At the Korea-Poland Knowledge Sharing Program (KSP) final report session on June 21, held in Warsaw and hosted by Poland’s Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, Bunjang stood out as the only invited Korean startup. The event brought together Polish officials, local tech leaders and Korean delegates to explore ways to collaborate on digital policy.
In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister Michal Jaros said that Poland views Korea’s digital transformation as a critical benchmark. He noted the KSP would help lay the groundwork for stronger business ties between the two nations.
Representing Bunjang, Global PR lead Yeom Seung-hoon highlighted the company’s use of AI to scale operations and build consumer trust. He said that its real-time fraud detection system, powered by artificial intelligence, and a secure escrow payment structure had cut fraud by 80 percent and doubled transaction volume.
Yeom also introduced the platform’s advanced Authenticity Proof Technology, which uses hierarchical analysis within artificial neural networks to detect counterfeit goods. Additional features such as AI-powered multilingual search and translation tools are supporting the company’s expansion into global K-content resale markets.
Before the company's presentation, Marianna Sidoroff, director of Poland’s Digital Economy Department, underscored the role of small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country’s economy. She said that SMEs contribute 45.3 percent of Poland's GDP and employ more than 10 million people, adding that Poland could learn from Korea's digital policies to guide national innovation.
The event capped a monthslong initiative by the Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Korea Development Institute (KDI), working with Poland’s economic ministry on the first bilateral KSP project. In May, a Polish delegation visited Korea, touring firms like Naver, Bunjang and AhnLab to gather insight.
“The KSP has helped shape Poland’s 10-year digital strategy and action plan,” said Yoon Hye-sun, an AI professor at Hanyang University and lead researcher for the program. “It’s a foundation for deeper Korea-EU cooperation in ICT and startups.”
