Korea launches consultative body on defense technologies

Korea's Industry Ministry said Thursday it has launched a private-public consultative body to strengthen technological partnerships between the military and the private sector.The body's first meeting took place in Seoul earlier in the day, attended by officials from the military, academia and domestic defense companies, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a press release.Participants discussed future plans for cooperation, including sharing information on technology trends and technology transfers between the military and the private sector.It also agreed to make efforts to localize the production of key defense materials, components and equipment by supporting the research and development of such items, the ministry said.The group's launch comes as Korea seeks to stabilize supply chains in the defense sector amid escalating export controls on cutting-edge strategic weapons systems, the ministry explained.Yonhap