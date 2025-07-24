Korea-U.S. '2+2' trade talks canceled due to Treasury Secretary Bessent's 'urgent schedule'

Local brewery brand teams up with BTS's Jin on new alcoholic beverage

Can K-beauty newcomers like Medicube dethrone the old guard?

Slicing through air at 0.144: Hyundai builds the world’s most aerodynamic EV

SK hynix Q2 net income up 69.8% to 6.99 trillion won

Related Stories

Korea and Georgia begin trade talks to discuss economic partnership

New release: Critically acclaimed Korean phenomenon 'Snowglobe' continues with second book in series

Don’t ignore the proposal from down under

Hyolyn working on a summer album to drop next month

Mnet to livestream episode of 'Queendom 2' ahead of official premiere