Korea-U.S. '2+2' trade talks canceled due to Treasury Secretary Bessent's 'urgent schedule'
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 10:01
- LIM JEONG-WON
The "2+2" trade talks between Korea and the United States scheduled for Friday were canceled due to the “urgent schedule” of U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the Ministry of Economy and Finance announced Thursday.
The 2+2 dialogue was schedule to take place in Washington, with Minister of Finance Koo Yun-cheol, Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer set to attend.
“The negotiations scheduled for Friday with the U.S. side has been canceled due to the urgent schedule of Bessent,” Seoul’s Finance Ministry said. “The U.S. proposed holding the meeting as soon as possible, and Korea and the U.S. will set a new schedule soon.”
Minister of Industry Kim Jung-kwan and Yeo’s talks with U.S. representatives are proceeding as scheduled, the Finance Ministry said.
