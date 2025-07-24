LG Energy wins another battery patent suit against Chinese firm in Germany

LG Energy Solution, Korea's leading battery maker, has won another patent lawsuit in Germany against China's Sunwoda Group, a patent management firm representing LG Energy Solution said Thursday.The latest ruling marks the third such decision after the Munich District Court in May upheld injunction requests filed by Hungary-based patent management firm Tulip Innovation Kft., barring Sunwoda Group affiliates from selling lithium-ion batteries in Germany.The court ordered Sunwoda to halt sales of batteries using LG Energy Solution's patented technology in Germany, recall and destroy remaining inventory in its direct or indirect possession, pay damages in principle and provide detailed accounting records to assist Tulip in calculating its full damage claim, Tulip said in a press release.The court found that Sunwoda's prismatic battery, used in the all-electric Dacia Spring vehicle, infringed on LG Energy Solution's core lithium-ion battery technology, specifically its patented electrode and separator technology."This decision demonstrates our commitment to upholding fair and competitive market conditions in the battery industry. Tulip looks forward to discussing broad licenses under the portfolio with all companies active in lithium-ion battery manufacturing," Tulip Chief Executive Officer Giustino de Sanctis said in the release.Sunwoda is expected to appeal the ruling, but Tulip expressed confidence that the ruling will be upheld.Yonhap