 SK hynix Q2 net income up 69.8% to 6.99 trillion won
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK hynix Q2 net income up 69.8% to 6.99 trillion won

Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 09:29
SK hynix's headquarters in Icheon, Gyeonggi, is seen on Jan. 23. [YONHAP]

SK hynix's headquarters in Icheon, Gyeonggi, is seen on Jan. 23. [YONHAP]

 
SK hynix on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 6.99 trillion won ($5.1 billion), up 69.8 percent from a year earlier.
 
Operating profit for the April to June period was 9.21 trillion won, up 68.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 35.4 percent to 22.23 trillion won.
 

Related Article

 
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 7.16 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea SK hynix earnings sales

More in Industry

Korea-U.S. '2+2' trade talks canceled due to Treasury Secretary Bessent's 'urgent schedule'

SK hynix Q2 net income up 69.8% to 6.99 trillion won

Slicing through air at 0.144: Hyundai builds the world’s most aerodynamic EV

Can K-beauty newcomers like Medicube dethrone the old guard?

Local brewery brand teams up with BTS's Jin on new alcoholic beverage

Related Stories

SK hynix beats analyst expectations in second quarter

SK Square reports good Q2 results after spin-off last Nov.

SK hynix posts $5.2 billion Q1 profit on strong HBM chip sales

SK hynix cuts capex after bad quarter, could unload China plants

SK hynix has record high sales for a first quarter
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)