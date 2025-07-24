SK hynix Q2 net income up 69.8% to 6.99 trillion won

SK hynix on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 6.99 trillion won ($5.1 billion), up 69.8 percent from a year earlier.Operating profit for the April to June period was 9.21 trillion won, up 68.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 35.4 percent to 22.23 trillion won.The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 7.16 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.Yonhap