SK hynix Q2 net income up 69.8% to 6.99 trillion won
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 09:29
SK hynix on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 6.99 trillion won ($5.1 billion), up 69.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April to June period was 9.21 trillion won, up 68.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 35.4 percent to 22.23 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 7.16 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
