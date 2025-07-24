What to know on where to go: Seoul's public pools along Han have something for everyone
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 07:00 Updated: 24 Jul. 2025, 10:22
Think you know summer in Seoul? Think again. Along the Han River, a string of once-overlooked public pools has transformed into one of the city’s hottest urban escapes — mixing playful design, skyline views, art installations, and even a touch of nightlife, all for just a few thousand won.
Last year, around 310,000 people visited the city-run pools. This year, with upgraded amenities and the rollout of night swimming at all locations, Seoul aims to attract 500,000. All six pools — at Jamwon, Yeouido, Nanji, Yanghwa, Jamsil, and Ttukseom — opened together on June 20, each with its own personality.
For the Instagram crowd: Jamwon swimming pool
The resurgence began at Jamwon in Seocho District, southern Seoul. Once a nondescript neighborhood pool, it now draws over 3,000 people on peak weekend days — most of them in their 20s and 30s.
“Last year’s pilot nighttime opening, along with pink-hued water and neon lights, went viral on social media and turned Jamwon into a must-visit for Gen Z and millennials,” said Chun Sang-wook, project manager for the Han River pools.
A search for “Han River pool” or “Jamwon pool” on Instagram turns up a steady stream of aesthetic shots — many visitors arrive with matching pink swimsuits and floats just for the photos. Unique among Han River pools, Jamwon features two 50-meter-long (164-feet), 2.5-meter-wide lap lanes — making it a draw for more serious swimmers as well.
For families: Yanghwa wading pool
For parents with young children, the Yanghwa pool in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, may be the best choice. Though compact at 7,800 square meters (83,958 square feet) — similar in size to nearby Nanji — it’s rich in convenience. Snack bars, restrooms, showers and changing rooms are all just steps from the pool, and the layout allows parents to watch their children from almost any angle. Lifeguards are on constant duty.
The location is also car-friendly. From the parking lot, it’s a 10-second walk to the pool entrance. Situated next to a popular riverside bike path, it has quietly become a favorite among cycling enthusiasts. For an entrance fee of just 3,000 won ($2), or 1,000 won for children, visitors can take a break, rinse off in the showers and dip their feet into the water. Since Yeouido, Yanghwa and Nanji are just a 10-minute drive from each other, it’s easy to switch venues if one is too crowded.
For the scenic views: Nanji wading pool
Though smaller in overall footprint, Nanji offers perhaps the most picturesque experience. It boasts a 130-meter-wide, semicircular infinity-style pool directly facing the Han River, ringed with mint-green parasols. Even among luxury hotels, pools of this size and design are rare — for comparison, the highly touted infinity pools at Ananti at Busan Cove, the Grand Josun Jeju and the Seamarq Hotel in Gangneung, Gangwon, are all under 30 meters in width.
The pool deepens gradually to a maximum depth of 1 meter, creating the illusion of stepping into the river itself. Just behind the pool, Haneul Park — one of Seoul’s best-known sunset spots — adds to the atmosphere. In July and August, the golden hour hits around 7:30 p.m., offering perfect lighting for sunset selfies.
For city lights and night dips: Yeouido swimming pool
Western Seoul's Yeouido’s pool showcases the contrast of nature and city. Bounded by iconic landmarks including Bamseom Island, Seogang Bridge, the National Assembly, the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul and Hyundai Department Store, the pool sits at the urban heart of the Han. Nearby, the tourist balloon “Seouldal” drifts gently above the skyline just beyond the pool.
Night swimming is especially popular here.
“We often see office workers unwind here after work, like they would at a gym,” a pool official said.
Behind the adult pool is a two-story lounge, which offers a panoramic view of the river and skyline. Equipped with air conditioning and camping chairs, it’s also one of the most comfortable resting areas. The children’s pool, at 2,350 square meters, is the largest among the six facilities.
For art and leisure: Jamsil wading pool
The Jamsil pool in Songpa District, southern Seoul, reopened last year as a “natural-style water park” with a sweeping layout spanning 28,000 square meters, making it the largest of the six. Rather than a traditional rectangular pool, the site resembles a landscaped park. During summer months, its curved channels are filled to become playful wading pools.
What sets Jamsil apart is its blend of leisure and art. This summer, it’s hosting a special exhibition by actor-turned-artist Ha Ji-won under a theme that roughly translates to “Art and stories along the Han."
The gallery stands just in front of the pool, and the display windows face the water. To properly view the artwork, visitors must enter the pool itself. A mirrored photo zone — reminiscent of Bolivia’s Salar de Uyuni, or Uyuni salt flat — adds another Instagrammable feature.
For entertainment and color: Ttukseom swimming pool
The location in Ttukseom, Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, is the busiest pool alongside Jamwon. Located directly beneath Cheongdam Bridge, the site offers a dramatic frame for photographs — especially when a subway train passes overhead. It’s also the easiest to reach, just 200 meters from Jayang Station on Line 7.
The pool’s bold parasol palette — red, white, and mint — was developed with design input from the Just Peace Foundation, established by singer G-Dragon. One of the few Han River pools with a lazy river, Ttukseom invites guests to float on inner tubes through gently moving waters.
Each of the six pools, meanwhile, have a distinct look and color scheme. At Jamsil, for example, sapphire parasols and lemon-yellow loungers were selected with Ha’s artistic eye.
What to know before you go
The Han River pools come in two types: “swimming pools” with a depth greater than 1 meter, and “wading pools” that are shallower. By that classification, Yeouido, Jamwon, and Ttukseom are swimming pools, while Yanghwa, Nanji, and Jamsil are wading pools.
Last year, only three locations offered evening hours. This year, all six pools are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Facilities have also been overhauled, with fully revamped sunbeds and changing rooms. Sunbeds rent for 10,000 won, while changing rooms are free to use.
There’s plenty to eat and drink, too. Each pool is equipped with a snack bar selling casual bites like tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), sundae (blood sausage), fish cakes, hot dogs, sotteok (sausage and rice cake skewers) and crispy fried chicken. Prices range from 3,000 to 10,000 won. Among the drinks, the pink lychee ade is a standout at 4,900 won.
Of course, no Han River pool visit is complete without “Han River ramyeon,” made fresh in self-serve machines. In collaboration with Samyang Foods, the full Samyang lineup is available for 3,500 won, while other brands are 4,500 won. Alcohol and food deliveries are not allowed.
But the biggest draw is the affordability. Pool admission is just 5,000 won for adults and 3,000 won for children, while the wading pools cost 3,000 won and 1,000 won, respectively. Kids under six enter free. From July 19, however, infants under 36 months are not allowed into Jamwon, Yeouido, and Ttukseom pools due to heat-related safety concerns.
