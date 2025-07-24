Lost shrine returns from Japan after a century — in 5,000 pieces
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 18:59
PAJU, Gyeonggi — A lost Korean building, hidden behind a Japanese Buddha statue for nearly a century, has come home — piece by piece.
Gwanwoldang, a traditional wooden structure once tucked inside a Japanese Buddhist temple, was unveiled in its disassembled form on Wednesday at the Traditional Architecture Elements Conservation Center in Paju, Gyeonggi.
The news conference, hosted by the Korea Heritage Service, revealed Gwanwoldang’s major fragments, which included piles of individually wrapped roof tiles, carved wooden columns and intricate ridge decorations.
“These components weren’t disclosed earlier out of respect for the donor’s wishes,” said Huh Min, the newly-appointed head of the Korea Heritage Service. “We are here today to explain them in person and present our plans for restoration and reconstruction.”
Gwanwoldang was a wooden structure formerly located behind the Great Buddha of Kamakura — a Japanese National Treasure — at Kotoku-in, a renowned Buddhist temple in Japan. The building was gifted to Japanese entrepreneur Kisei Sugino by Korea’s Chosun Industrial Bank in 1924 and later donated by Sugino to Kotoku-in between 1934 and 1936. It served as a prayer hall at the temple.
Its existence was first revealed in the 1990s by Kim Jeong-dong, an honorary professor at Mokwon University. Discussions regarding its repatriation began soon after, but were delayed due to strained Korea-Japan relations and the Covid-19 pandemic.
A formal agreement was signed in June of last year, and the disassembly and transport were carried out in secret. On June 24, the Korea Heritage Service and the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation announced the transfer. Takao Sato, the chief of Kotoku-in, covered the entire process, including the cost of dismantling and transporting the structure.
“This is the first time that a complete traditional wooden structure like Gwanwoldang has returned to Korea after nearly a century, and it is unlikely that such a case will be repeated anytime soon,” said Lee Geau-chul, a researcher at the Architecture and Urban Research Institute.
The structure comprises 4,982 components, including 401 pieces of stone and ironwork, 3,457 roof tiles and 1,124 wooden elements. All are now stored in Warehouse No. 1 at the conservation center, which maintains the same environment as Warehouse No. 2, where parts of Sungnyemun Gate damaged in a 2008 fire are kept.
“The indoor humidity is kept below 80 percent to prevent wood deterioration, with energy efficiency also taken into account,” said Sohn Chang-il, head of the component investigation team at the Korea Foundation for Traditional Architecture and Technology.
Park So-yeon of the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation, who detailed the storage conditions and features of the components, noted that the roof tiles and stone foundations arrived in Korea last November, while the wooden frame — from columns to rafters — followed in May.
Some elements show traces of their original form, while others reflect alterations made in Japan.
“Attached columns were added to the top of the original pillars — a modification done in Japan,” Park said. “When these were removed, we found red lacquer on the main posts beneath black paint.”
Among the tiles, one featuring a dragon motif is believed to have been produced in Japan.
“The upper tile seems to be from the Joseon Dynasty [1392-1910], but the lower part was likely made in Japan,” Park said. “We plan to compare the strength and absorption rates of the tiles to study differences in techniques between Korea and Japan.”
Those at the site agreed that although Gwanwoldang may have been related to royal architecture, it was likely not located inside a palace. The level of ornamentation and disparities between the front and rear of the building differ from structures typically found within palace compounds.
Still, 10 pieces of a choyeop, a structural pedestal usually seen in royal buildings, were found, suggesting a royal connection.
“It was probably a shrine near Gyeongbok Palace,” Lee said. “Given its smaller size than the Chilgung shrines, it was likely dedicated to a royal prince.”
One unique feature is a 7.2-meter-long (23.6-feet) lower rear lintel that spans the building’s entire three-bay width. A lintel is a horizontal beam connecting vertical columns.
The path forward will involve further analysis to determine how best to restore the building. This includes tree-ring dating and wood species identification to refine the timeline of its construction. Researchers also aim to identify its original location through archival research.
“Restoration will take time,” said Park Hyeong-bin, director of international heritage cooperation at the Korea Heritage Service. “But we believe it’s essential to share this treasure with the public in some form, whether through partial exhibitions or online content.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI HYE-RI [[email protected]]
