 Postcard signed by Son Kee-chung unveiled for anniversary of Korea's liberation
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 19:13
A text handwritten by marathoner Son Kee-chung is displayed at ″The Radiant Strides, Moving the World″ exhibition at the National Museum of Korea in central Seoul, set to open to the public on July 25. [YONHAP]

On the back of a postcard smaller than a palm are handwritten words: “Marathon K.Son Son Kee-chung KOREAN 1936.15.8.” It is an autograph by marathoner Son Kee-chung, signed on Aug. 15, 1936 — six days after winning gold at the Berlin Olympics — for a German fan.
 
Though he was introduced on the podium under the Japanese name “Kitei Son,” Sohn emphasized his Korean identity in every autograph, either writing his name in hangul or marking himself as Korean. In his 1983 autobiography “My Motherland, My Marathon,” he explained that he did so out of a desire to show he was Korean, not Japanese.
 

Eighty-nine years later, the Olympic commemorative postcard bearing his signature is being unveiled to the public for the first time through a special exhibition at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, titled “The Radiant Strides, Moving the World,” marking the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japan's colonial rule.
 
The postcard was acquired in 1979 by Heo Jin-do, an 84-year-old collector, through a German auction house.
 
“I had my eyes set on it ever since the catalog from a dealer that specializes in Olympic memorabilia came in,” Heo told reporters during the exhibition's unveiling on Thursday. “I eventually won the competitive bidding and paid what was a large sum at the time. It was so precious I refrained from exhibiting it until now.”
 
A hand-written text by marathoner Son Kee-chung (1912-2002) displayed at ″The Radiant Strides, Moving the World″ exhibition at the National Museum of Korea [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]

Marathoner Son Kee-chung (1912-2002) [JOONGANG ILBO]

The exhibition is in Donation Hall 1, a permanent gallery that houses the Greek bronze helmet Son donated to the museum in 1994. The helmet — given as a prize for his Olympic victory — was handed over to him in 1986, 50 years after the Games.
 
Son said it “belongs not to me alone, but to our people” when he donated it.
 
Eighteen artifacts, including Son’s Olympic gold medal, laurel crown and winner’s certificate — all registered cultural properties and held by the Son Kee Chung Memorial Hall in Jung District, central Seoul — are also on display. Visitors can also view a copy of the Aug. 10, 1936, edition of The New York Times, which ran an article on Son, and the Aug. 25 Dong-A Ilbo, which published a photo of Son on the podium with the Japanese flag edited out — an incident later known as the “erasure of the rising sun flag.”
 
A large wall at the entrance of the hall, spanning 11.8 meters (38.7 feet), features a digital recreation of Son’s path to victory using AI deep learning, designed to engage younger audiences.
 
″The Radiant Strides, Moving the World″ exhibition at the National Museum of Korea in central Seoul on July 24 [KANG HYE-RAN]

Director You Hong-june of the National Museum of Korea explains the details of ″The Radiant Strides, Moving the World″ exhibition to reporters during a tour of the museum in central Seoul on July 24. [NEWS1]

After Korea’s liberation, Son mentored future generations, including Suh Yun-bok, who won the Boston Marathon in 1947. The exhibition title comes from “Jogpae Cheonha,” meaning “conquering the world with one’s feet,” written by independence activist Kim Koo (1876–1949) to celebrate Suh’s victory.
 
“We tend to focus on independence activists as our heroes,” said You Hong-june, the museum director. “But those who inspired hope and courage in difficult times through their own fields are also heroes. Son’s legacy holds great meaning for ordinary people.”
 
The exhibition runs from Friday through Dec. 28. Admission is free.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG HYE-RAN [[email protected]]
