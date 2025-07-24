'Son Kee-chung, Korean': Exhibition celebrates Korea's liberation and Olympic success

A preview for the special exhibition “Conquering the World on Foot,” marking the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, takes place at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on July 24. On the wall is a replica of a postcard signed by marathon legend Son Kee-chung on Aug. 15, 1936, shortly after his victory at the Berlin Olympics. Also on display is a bronze helmet Son received after his win. The exhibition runs from July 25 to Dec. 28.