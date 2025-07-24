 'Son Kee-chung, Korean': Exhibition celebrates Korea's liberation and Olympic success
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Korean Heritage

print dictionary print

'Son Kee-chung, Korean': Exhibition celebrates Korea's liberation and Olympic success

Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 21:54
A preview for the special exhibition “Conquering the World on Foot,” marking the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, takes place at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on July 24. [YONHAP]

A preview for the special exhibition “Conquering the World on Foot,” marking the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, takes place at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on July 24. [YONHAP]

  
A preview for the special exhibition “Conquering the World on Foot,” marking the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, takes place at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on July 24. On the wall is a replica of a postcard signed by marathon legend Son Kee-chung on Aug. 15, 1936, shortly after his victory at the Berlin Olympics. Also on display is a bronze helmet Son received after his win. The exhibition runs from July 25 to Dec. 28.
tags Son Kee-chung Sohn Kee-chung marathon

More in Korean Heritage

'Son Kee-chung, Korean': Exhibition celebrates Korea's liberation and Olympic success

Postcard signed by Son Kee-chung unveiled for anniversary of Korea's liberation

Lost shrine returns from Japan after a century — in 5,000 pieces

Korean museums balance preservation, energy concerns in battle to protect artifacts from climate-related damage

Prominent art historian Yoo Hong-jun named director of National Museum of Korea

Related Stories

On your mark, get set, switch on your app and go!

KSOC chief's election loss costs KFA president a close ally in re-election bid

Korean IOC membership down to one after Lee Kee-heung loses election

Lee Kee-heung offers to resign from KSOC and IOC

Gov't probe reveals misconduct by 8 members of Korea's Olympic committee
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)