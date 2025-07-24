Korea aims for better terms than Japan in U.S. tariff negotiations (KOR)

The United States and Japan reached a trade agreement on Tuesday reducing the anticipated 25 percent reciprocal tariffs on Japanese goods to 15 percent. This is the lowest rate among countries with which the U.S. has struck similar deals in recent months. The results varied by-product category. For automobiles, the United States agreed to cut the current 25 percent tariff to 12.5 percent, which, when combined with the existing 2.5 percent tariff, totals 15 percent. However, existing tariffs of 50 percent on steel and aluminum will remain. Japan also secured assurances that U.S. tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals would not be less favorable than those imposed on other countries.In return, Japan pledged $550 billion in investments in the United States and agreed to form a joint venture for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Alaska. U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized Japan’s decision to open markets to U.S. automobiles, trucks, rice and certain agricultural products, though details remain unclear. Since Japan already applies no tariff to U.S. vehicles, the move likely involves easing nontariff barriers. In the case of rice, Japan is believed to have increased the share of U.S. imports within its minimum market access quota. Tokyo managed to reduce the overall tariff burden while giving Trump politically symbolic wins.As Korea faces a similar deadline on Aug. 1, it must approach the final week of negotiations with a clear and strategic plan. Given Korea’s direct competition with Japan in the U.S. market, Seoul should aim for terms at least as favorable. If the tariff on Korean automobiles is set at 12.5 percent, equal to Japan's, the total tariff burden could actually be lower thanks to provisions in the Korea-U.S. FTA. Under the FTA, Korea's passenger cars are already exempt from import duties, with the exception of trucks. This contributed to a sharp rise in Hyundai and Kia stock prices on Tuesday, driven by investor optimism.Negotiations with Washington are complex, involving not only trade but also issues such as defense cost-sharing. The guiding principle must be national interest, approached with pragmatism. While agricultural products like rice and beef are politically sensitive, they should be considered in the broader context of consumer benefit and national interest. Korea must avoid overpaying to protect these sectors unconditionally.Every trade negotiation abroad is also a domestic one. A capable and practical government must prepare compensation measures for affected industries and communicate transparently with the public. Korea should take note of the U.S.-Japan agreement to collaborate on semiconductors, steel, shipbuilding, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies and strive to achieve even stronger outcomes.미국과 일본이 22일(현지시간) 무역 협상을 타결했다. 미국이 일본산 수입품에 부과하는 상호관세는 예고했던 25%에서 15%로 낮아졌다. 지금까지 미국과 합의한 대미 무역흑자국 중 가장 낮다. 품목관세는 희비가 엇갈렸다. 자동차는 미국이 4월부터 부과한 25%를 12.5%로 내리기로 했다. 기존 자동차 관세 2.5%를 더하면 15%다. 반면에 철강·알루미늄 관세는 기존 50%가 유지됐다. 예고된 반도체·의약품 관세도 다른 나라보다 나쁜 대우를 받지 않는다는 확약을 받았다고 한다.일본은 미국에 5500억 달러(약 760조원) 투자 등의 선물을 안겨줬다. 알래스카의 액화천연가스(LNG) 사업을 위해 미국과 조인트 벤처를 설립하는 내용도 있다. 트럼프 대통령은 일본이 자동차와 트럭, 쌀과 일부 농산물 시장을 개방하기로 했다고 자랑했지만 정확한 내용은 아직 모른다. 미국산 자동차와 트럭의 일본 수입 관세는 이미 0%인 만큼 일본이 비관세 장벽 일부를 완화해 준 것으로 짐작된다. 쌀도 관세 인하 대신 일본 정부가 의무적으로 수입하는 최소시장접근(MMA) 물량에서 미국산 비율을 늘려준 것으로 보인다. 미국에 투자 확대라는 실익을 주는 한편, 농산물 등에서는 트럼프의 체면을 좀 살려주고 15%의 상호관세와 자동차 관세를 얻어냈다고 볼 수 있다.다음 달 1일 미국의 상호관세 부과를 앞둔 우리도 일주일 남은 협상에 전략적으로 임해야 한다. 미국 시장에서 일본과 경쟁하고 있는 만큼, 적어도 일본보다는 유리한 협상 결과가 나와야 한다. 한국산 자동차의 품목관세가 일본과 동일하게 12.5%로 결정되면 합산 관세가 일본보다 유리할 수 있다. 그러려면 협상에서 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA)의 기본적인 틀을 고수할 필요가 있다. 한·미 FTA에 따르면 화물차를 제외한 한국산 자동차 관세는 없다. 자동차 관세 리스크가 없어질 수 있다는 기대감에 어제 현대차와 기아차 주가는 급등했다.대미 협상은 국방비와 방위비 분담금 등 다양한 현안이 포함된 고차방정식이다. 국익 최우선 원칙과 실용적 접근은 아무리 강조해도 지나치지 않다. 농민의 이해가 걸린 농산물과 소고기는 조심해서 다뤄야 할 민감 품목이지만 소비자 이익과 전체 국익도 균형 있게 함께 따져볼 필요가 있다. 민감 품목을 한 치도 양보 없이 지키려다 과도하게 대가를 치르는 일은 없어야 한다.외국과의 모든 무역 협상은 대내 협상이기도 하다. 개방으로 인한 피해가 최소화하도록 보상책을 마련하고, 반발하는 국민을 설득하는 것도 유능한 실용정부가 마땅히 해야 할 일이다. 미국과 일본이 반도체·철강·조선·인공지능(AI)·양자 등의 공급망 구축에 협력하기로 한 합의를 잘 참고해 일본보다 나은 협상을 이끌어내기를 기대한다.