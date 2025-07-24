Vera Rubin Observatory offers glimpse into the deep and wide universe (KOR)

More than 100 researchers recently packed the main lobby of the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute to witness the first images of the Virgo Cluster released by the Vera C. Rubin Observatory. The crowd was silent as more than 200 eyes were fixed on the screen, captivated by the sharp images captured from a distant corner of the universe.Perched 2,647 meters (8684 feet) above sea level on Cerro Pachón in northern Chile, the observatory resembles a giant resting face down, peering up at the sky. Housed inside the observatory's uniquely angular dome is the Vera Rubin Telescope — an instrument unlike any other built before.Its primary mirror spans 8.4 meters, about half the size of a basketball court, and is designed to trap 840,000 times more photons than the human eye. A single 15-second exposure can detect stars a billionth as bright as Polaris. When those images are layered over a decade, the telescope can detect even fainter celestial bodies — down to just one-thirteenth of that brightness.What sets the Rubin Observatory apart is not just its depth but its breadth. Equipped with a 3.2-gigapixel camera — 16 times the resolution of a modern smartphone — it captures a field of view wide enough to fit 45 full moons into a single frame. Scientists joke that viewing just one raw image at full scale would require 400 UHD televisions.The observatory is set to image the Chilean night sky twice weekly over the next 10 years. These time-lapse images, when compiled, are expected to contain clues to cosmic mysteries such as dark matter and dark energy. Researchers anticipate the discovery of some 200,000 near-Earth asteroids over the course of the survey.Each night, the telescope produces 20 terabytes of data, equivalent to about 20,000 HD movies. Managing this data volume presents a formidable challenge. Google Cloud has committed to storing and rapidly processing Rubin’s data for the next decade, building its own system with internal resources. The company aims to develop solutions applicable to future data industries.While the observatory's capabilities inspire awe, they also provoke reflection. Korean researchers studying topics ranging from cosmology to asteroid tracking are just beginning to immerse themselves in the vast digital universe that the Rubin Observatory will unveil.한국천문연구원 본관 로비가 최근 100여 명 직원들로 발 디딜 틈 없었다. 200개가 넘는 그 눈동자는 ‘베라 루빈 천문대’가 처음 공개한 처녀자리은하단 영상에 푹 빠졌다.칠레 중북부 세로 파촌 산 해발 2647m 봉우리에 있는 이 천문대 돔은 거인이 땅에 엎드려 하늘을 올려다 보는 인상을 준다. 그 각진 돔 안에 든 베라 루빈 망원경은 과거의 그 어떤 것과도 비교할 수 없다. 농구 코트의 절반 만한 8.4m 특수거울이 사람 눈보다 84만 배 많은 광자(photon)를 가둔다. 단 15초 노출로 북극성보다 16억분의 1 수준의 어두운 별을 찍고, 그렇게 10년 쌓은 영상을 합치면, 다시 13분의 1에 불과한 더 희미한 별과 은하가 드러난다. 베라 루빈은 우주를 그렇게 ‘깊게’ 본다. 동시에 ‘넓게’ 찍는다. 최신 스마트폰 카메라보다 화소가 16배나 많은 32억 화소 카메라 덕분이다. 이 장치는 보름달 45개의 면적을 영상 한 컷에 담는다. 그래서 농구 코트 만한 원본 영상을 보려면 초고화질(UHD) TV 400대를 갖다 놔야 한다는 농담도 한다. 베라 루빈은 칠레의 밤하늘을 일주일에 두 번씩 10년에 걸쳐 촬영하며, 그 영상을 이어 붙이면 ‘타임 랩스’ 한 편이 탄생한다.10년 뒤에 개봉하는 이 영화에는 암흑 에너지, 암흑물질 같은 우주의 비밀을 푸는 열쇠가 숨어 있을 것으로 보인다. 과학자들이 예상하는 발견 목록에는 20만 개의 근(近)지구 소행성도 들어 있다. 그 ‘거인’은 하룻밤 20테라바이트의 자료를 쏟아낸다. 매일 고화질 영화 2만 편 분량의 자료를 처리하는 것은, 버거운 도전이다. 구글 클라우드가 베라 루빈 데이터를 저장해 고속으로 분석하는 일을 10년간 지원하기로 했다. 그들은 자체 예산으로 시스템을 구축, 미래 데이터 산업에 적용하게 될 솔루션을 만든다.부러워하면 진다고 했다. 소행성으로부터 우주론을 망라하는 국내 연구자들은 이 망원경이 펼칠 ‘디지털 우주’에 발을 막, 담갔다.