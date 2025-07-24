 Korea to showcase cultural exports in international trade show series
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 18:06
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca) will hold the first edition of the 2025 K-EXPO: All about K-Style trade show in Toronto, Canada, from Aug. 8 to 12. [KOREA CREATIVE CONTENT AGENCY]

Korea is taking its cultural industries global with the launch of 2025 K-EXPO: All about K-Style, a new international trade show series backed by multiple government ministries. 
 
The initiative aims to help Korea hit its cultural export target of 300 trillion won ($219 billion), the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca) announced Thursday.
 

The first edition will take place from Aug. 9 to 12 at the Delta Hotel and Meridien Hall in Toronto, Canada. A total of 61 Korean companies from the media, beauty and fisheries sectors will showcase their offerings to North American buyers and investors.
 
Korea's agencies will facilitate sessions that connect major buyers and domestic firms in the aim of opening new export channels. 
 
Other events, including exhibitions, cooking and beauty application showcases and concerts will be open to visitors. Singers BamBam from boy band Got7, Cravity and girl group Fifty Fifty will hold a concert at the Meridien Hall on Aug. 10.
 
K-EXPO is backed by key ministries overseeing culture, agriculture, trade, health, oceans and small business, along with several affiliated agencies.
 
The second K-EXPO trade show will be held in Spain in September and a third will take place in the United Arab Emirates in November. 
 
"Organic cooperation between content and related industries is essential for expanding the export base of K‑content," said Yoo Hyun-seok, acting president of Kocca. "Through K‑EXPO, we will strengthen the presence of Korea’s cultural industries in the global market."

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
