 Mamamoo's Moonbyul to release solo EP 'laundri' next month
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Mamamoo's Moonbyul to release solo EP 'laundri' next month

Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 10:08
Mamamoo member Moonbyul's upcoming EP ″Laundri″ [RBW]

Mamamoo member Moonbyul's upcoming EP ″Laundri″ [RBW]

 
Singer Moonbyul of girl group Mamamoo will release her fourth solo EP "laundri" on Aug. 20, her agency RBW said Thursday.
 
The new album comes a year after "Starlit of Twinkle: Repackage," the repackaged version of her first full-length album, released in August last year.
 

Related Article

 
The new album will be "a laundry of different emotions" as explained by her agency RBW. The album will include her latest single "ICY BBY" but no further details were released on Thursday.
 
Moonbyul debuted as a member of Mamamoo in 2014. The group — Moonbyul, Solar, Hwasa and Wheein — gained commercial success with hit songs including “Mr. Ambiguous” (2014), “Um Oh Ah Yeh” (2015), “Taller Than You” (2016), “Starry Night” (2018) and “Gogobebe” (2019).
 
Moonbyul recently wrapped her first solo world tour.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Moonbyul Mamamoo RBW

More in K-pop

Red Velvet's Wendy to release new music in September

Mamamoo's Moonbyul to release solo EP 'laundri' next month

Local brewery brand teams up with BTS's Jin on new alcoholic beverage

Seventeen to kick off new world tour with four stops in Japan

Man fined for breaking into NewJeans' former dorm and taking photos

Related Stories

Moonbyul of Mamamoo to drop first full-length solo album 'Starlit of Muse'

Mamamoo's future looks secure as Solar, Moonbyul sign contracts

Mamamoo's Moonbyul to drop her new single later this month

Mamamoo's Moonbyul to drop new EP '6equence' on Jan. 19

Moonbyul of Mamamoo to hold special art exhibit for release for first full-length solo album
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)