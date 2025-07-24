Mamamoo's Moonbyul to release solo EP 'laundri' next month
Singer Moonbyul of girl group Mamamoo will release her fourth solo EP "laundri" on Aug. 20, her agency RBW said Thursday.
The new album comes a year after "Starlit of Twinkle: Repackage," the repackaged version of her first full-length album, released in August last year.
The new album will be "a laundry of different emotions" as explained by her agency RBW. The album will include her latest single "ICY BBY" but no further details were released on Thursday.
Moonbyul debuted as a member of Mamamoo in 2014. The group — Moonbyul, Solar, Hwasa and Wheein — gained commercial success with hit songs including “Mr. Ambiguous” (2014), “Um Oh Ah Yeh” (2015), “Taller Than You” (2016), “Starry Night” (2018) and “Gogobebe” (2019).
Moonbyul recently wrapped her first solo world tour.
