 New 6-member boy band N.TOP to debut on Aug. 6
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

New 6-member boy band N.TOP to debut on Aug. 6

Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 11:54
Boy band N.TOP [NATURALLY MUSIC]

Boy band N.TOP [NATURALLY MUSIC]

 
A new six-member boy band named N.TOP will debut on Aug. 6, its agency Naturally Music said Thursday.
 
The band is made up of members Seunghyun, Chaemin, Minseo, Heewoo, Hyunwoong and Kanghyun. N.TOP previously had months of predebut promotions showcasing polished performances and solid live vocals, according to Naturally Music.
 

Related Article

 
N.TOP means that the band will stand “on top” of a number of fields, reflecting the group's ambition to dominate across multiple domains of entertainment, according to the agency.
 
Leader Seunghyun participated in composing and writing lyrics for all the tracks on the debut EP, titled “We:Disconnect,” which spans from refreshing pop to gritty hip-hop.
 
Both Seunghyun and main dancer Chaemin also helped choreograph the performances for the title and B-side tracks, while the rest of the group contributed to the album’s overall concept and planning, Naturally Music said.
 
“We:Disconnect” marks the first chapter of a planned trilogy and explores a narrative of forced landing into a foreign boundary, resilience through hardship and the first steps toward a collective dream, according to Naturally Music.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea N.TOP debut Naturally Music

More in K-pop

Police raid HYBE headquarters in chairman Bang Si-hyuk stock fraud probe

New 6-member boy band N.TOP to debut on Aug. 6

Red Velvet's Wendy to release new music in September

Mamamoo's Moonbyul to release solo EP 'laundri' next month

Local brewery brand teams up with BTS's Jin on new alcoholic beverage

Related Stories

Younite to make its formal debut on April 20

Rookie boy band NEXZ hopes it can live up to the JYP name

New boy band Ampers&One determined to 'march forward'

Debut of new boy band ATBO set for July 27

New boy band 'Trendz' to debut on Jan. 5
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)