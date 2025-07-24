New 6-member boy band N.TOP to debut on Aug. 6
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 11:54
- LIM JEONG-WON
A new six-member boy band named N.TOP will debut on Aug. 6, its agency Naturally Music said Thursday.
The band is made up of members Seunghyun, Chaemin, Minseo, Heewoo, Hyunwoong and Kanghyun. N.TOP previously had months of predebut promotions showcasing polished performances and solid live vocals, according to Naturally Music.
N.TOP means that the band will stand “on top” of a number of fields, reflecting the group's ambition to dominate across multiple domains of entertainment, according to the agency.
Leader Seunghyun participated in composing and writing lyrics for all the tracks on the debut EP, titled “We:Disconnect,” which spans from refreshing pop to gritty hip-hop.
Both Seunghyun and main dancer Chaemin also helped choreograph the performances for the title and B-side tracks, while the rest of the group contributed to the album’s overall concept and planning, Naturally Music said.
“We:Disconnect” marks the first chapter of a planned trilogy and explores a narrative of forced landing into a foreign boundary, resilience through hardship and the first steps toward a collective dream, according to Naturally Music.
