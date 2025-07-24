Red Velvet's Wendy to release new music in September
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 10:09
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singer Wendy of girl group Red Velvet will release solo music in September, her agency ASND said Thursday.
The new song will be the singer's first in a year and a half since her second EP "Wish You Hell" was released in March last year.
This is also Wendy's first new project since she signed with her new agency ASND, after her contract with SM Entertainment ended earlier this year.
Wendy debuted with group Red Velvet as its main vocalist in August 2014, with the single “Happiness.” The group has since put out hits including “Ice Cream Cake” (2015), “Russian Roulette” (2016), “Red Flavor” (2017) and “Psycho” (2019).
She kicked off her solo career with first EP "Like Water" in 2021.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)