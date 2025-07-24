Actor Choo Young-woo to hold first Asian fan meet and greet tour
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 14:30
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Actor Choo Young-woo is set to hold his first Asian fan meet and greet tour beginning Sept. 6 in Seoul, agency J,Wide Company said Thursday.
Titled “Who (is) Choo?,” the actor will visit cities including Bangkok, Taipei, Osaka and Tokyo.
The event’s title is a play on words with Choo’s name and the name of his fans, “Hoochoo,” which is the Korean word for “black pepper,” the agency said.
Information on the schedule and tickets will be announced later.
Choo debuted as an actor in 2021 through the web drama series “You Make Me Dance.” He is known for his roles in television series including KBS’s “Police University” (2021) and “School 2021” (2021-22), JTBC’s “The Tale of Lady Ok” (2024-25) and Netflix’s “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.”
