 Actor Choo Young-woo to hold first Asian fan meet and greet tour
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Actor Choo Young-woo to hold first Asian fan meet and greet tour

Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 14:30
Actor Choo Young-woo poses on the red carpet for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards in southern Seoul on May 5. [NEWS1]

Actor Choo Young-woo poses on the red carpet for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards in southern Seoul on May 5. [NEWS1]

 
Actor Choo Young-woo is set to hold his first Asian fan meet and greet tour beginning Sept. 6 in Seoul, agency J,Wide Company said Thursday.
 
Titled “Who (is) Choo?,” the actor will visit cities including Bangkok, Taipei, Osaka and Tokyo.
 

Related Article

The event’s title is a play on words with Choo’s name and the name of his fans, “Hoochoo,” which is the Korean word for “black pepper,” the agency said.
 
Information on the schedule and tickets will be announced later.
 
Choo debuted as an actor in 2021 through the web drama series “You Make Me Dance.” He is known for his roles in television series including KBS’s “Police University” (2021) and “School 2021” (2021-22), JTBC’s “The Tale of Lady Ok” (2024-25) and Netflix’s “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags choo young-woo fan meet and greet

More in Television

Actor Choo Young-woo to hold first Asian fan meet and greet tour

K-drama star Park Bo-gum designated honorary ambassador for Korean tourism

Pokémon takes over Busan subway

CJ ENM establishes Saudi Arabia subsidiary

Netflix begins production on 2nd season of 'All of Us Are Dead'

Related Stories

Pentagon to host meet and greet in Seoul on April 2

Hyeri to kick off first solo meet and greet tour in June

Kang Daniel to celebrate two years with VR fan meeting

P1Harmony to host first offline fan meeting in October

Boy band BTOB to hold fan meet and greet in March
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)