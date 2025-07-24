Envoy vacuums in Seoul and Washington hint at diplomatically bumpy road ahead

Japanese tariff deal with U.S. ups pressure on Korea ahead of crucial talks

Ambassador anxiety continues to mount as Korea awaits Trump's diplomat pick

Lee discusses cooperation in phone talks with Kazakh, Swedish leaders

Related Stories

Interim acting U.S. ambassador meets foreign minister, first vice minister

Acting U.S. ambassador meets lawmakers at National Assembly for security forum

Envoy vacuums in Seoul and Washington hint at diplomatically bumpy road ahead

U.S. to levy fees on ships linked to China, push allies to do similar, draft executive order reveals

Hope and skepticism surround Trump's approach to North Korea ahead of inauguration