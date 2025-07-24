Lee discusses cooperation in phone talks with Kazakh, Swedish leaders

President Lee Jae Myung held phone talks Wednesday with Kazakhstan's president and the Swedish prime minister to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, Lee's office said.During the call with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Lee expressed gratitude to him for sending a congratulatory message on the launch of his administration, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.The two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in areas such as infrastructure and critical minerals, Kang said.Lee also voiced hope that the two countries' strategic partnership, established in 2009, will continue to grow stronger.In particular, he thanked Tokayev for his active support for the repatriation of the remains of Gen. Hong Beom-do, a historic Korean independence fighter against Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.Hong led Korean independence forces to major victories against Japanese troops in 1920. He moved to the Soviet Union the following year to escape Japanese persecution, and in 1937 was forcibly relocated to present-day Kazakhstan under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin's deportation policy targeting ethnic Koreans.He died in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda region in 1943, two years before Korea regained independence. His remains were repatriated to Korea in 2021.Lee also called for continued interest and support for Korean companies operating in Kazakhstan, the office said.In a separate call, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed hope that the two countries would resume high-level exchanges and maintain close communication following the launch of the new Korean government.Lee proposed further strengthening bilateral ties, which were established in 1959.The two leaders agreed to work together to expand cooperation in areas such as defense, security, supply chains and culture, noting significant potential for increased trade and investment between the two nations.Lee also praised Sweden's contribution to promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula through its participation in the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission.They agreed to continue working closely on Korean Peninsula-related issues.Yonhap