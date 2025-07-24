National security adviser turned away from White House during 'final critical stages' of tariff talks
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 20:23 Updated: 24 Jul. 2025, 20:27
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac returned to Korea on Thursday without having met Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his trip to the United States.
“Korea and the United States are in the final critical stages of negotiations on a number of pending issues,” said Wi, who departed Korea on Sunday, to reporters at Incheon International Airport after his three-day visit.
“We had traveled to Washington because a comprehensive discussion on trade, security and the alliance was necessary,” he said.
“My visit was meant to support the detailed negotiations being handled by economic officials. While I was there, I had sufficient discussions with Deputy National Security Advisor and the Vice President’s National Security Adviser Andy Baker, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, among others.”
However, a direct meeting with Rubio, which had been a central objective of the visit, did not materialize. The cancellation of the so-called “2+2 trade dialogue” between the finance and trade chiefs of both countries — due to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s last-minute schedule change — led Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol to turn around at Incheon Airport. The series of developments sparked concerns that tariff talks between the two allies may have hit a snag.
In response, Wi took the unusual step of issuing a written briefing to disclose details of the coordination process with Rubio. Wi stated that he'd visited the West Wing of the White House at the scheduled time on July 21 for a meeting with Rubio. Present at the meeting were Baker and State Department chief of staff Michael Needham.
“Just before the meeting, President [Donald] Trump urgently summoned Secretary Rubio,” wrote Wi. “While waiting, I exchanged sufficient views and conveyed our position on bilateral issues with those present. As the meeting between Secretary Rubio and President Trump ran long, we agreed to coordinate a follow-up discussion at a later date.”
Wi added that Rubio “pledged to share the two days of discussions thoroughly with President Trump and other relevant officials,” and emphasized the importance of continuing close communication going forward.
Wi also noted that he'd been contacted by Rubio’s office on Tuesday asking to hold a phone call instead of an in-person meeting due to a U.S.–Philippines summit.
“We had a sufficiently thorough phone discussion,” he said, adding that Rubio had apologized three times, saying he had been looking forward to the meeting but could not attend due to Trump’s unexpected summons.
“Since this was an unofficial, behind-closed-doors visit, I am limited in what I can disclose,” Wi said. “Reports claiming the U.S. side declined [to allow] a meeting with Secretary Rubio are not only false, but also damaging to both of our reputations and the mutual trust between Korea and the United States at this sensitive stage of negotiations.”
As high-level communication between Korea and the United States continues, President Lee Jae Myung has been meeting major business leaders to review investment plans in the United States.
On Thursday, Lee was scheduled to have dinner with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong. He had previously met SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won on Tuesday, Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan on Monday, LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo on July 15 and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung on July 14.
These meetings are likely connected to the ongoing tariff negotiations between Korea and the United States. Japan recently concluded its talks with Washington, agreeing to invest $550 billion in exchange for lower tariffs. With the U.S. likely to seek large-scale investments from Korea as well, Lee Jae-myung’s meetings with Korea’s top corporate leaders appear to be part of preparations for a coordinated response.
In March, Chung announced a $21 billion investment plan in the United States, including the expansion of vehicle production in Georgia and the construction of a new steel plant in Louisiana.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YOON SUNG-MIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)