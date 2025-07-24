North's leader calls for bolstering combat capability during artillery drills

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called on the military to strengthen combat capability through intensive training, stressing the capability "of immediately coping with a war anytime and destroying the enemy in every battle," state media reported Thursday.Kim made the remarks as he observed a firing contest of artillery subunits of the Korean People's Army (KPA) the previous day, accompanied by senior party and defense officials, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).During the training aimed at sharpening artillery firing capabilities, participating units were ordered to hit a maritime target that was designated at a spot in a limited time, the KCNA said.Kim expressed satisfaction after observing the contest and called for further developing the military's artillery tactics "in keeping with the harsh and acute environment of the daily-changing modern battlefield," the KCNA said.He was also quoted as saying the military should further beef up intensive training for a "real war" and stressed that the most powerful war deterrent is the "clearest outlook on the arch enemy."Among officials who attended the event were Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the ruling party's Central Military Commission; Defense Minister No Kwang-chol; and Ri Yong-gil, chief of the General Staff of the KPA.During his visit to the Defense Ministry in February, Kim designated 2025 as the year of military training and has since overseen various military activities to emphasize intensive training and the acquisition of modern warfare capabilities.Kim oversaw a similar military artillery firing contest in late May.Yonhap