Anticorruption chief says APEC meeting offers 'turning point' in global fight for fairness
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 07:00
- CHO JUNG-WOO
[INTERVIEW]
The head of Korea’s Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC) says an upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) high-level dialogue in Incheon could serve as a “turning point” for international cooperation in combating corruption.
“The upcoming event is the first high-level dialogue on anticorruption in APEC’s history,”ACRC Chairperson Ryu Chul-whan told the Korea JoongAng Daily in a written interview this week ahead of the third APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting and related meetings (SOM3), which kicks off on Saturday.
“I hope the international community will remember this meeting in Incheon as a turning point for global cooperation on anticorruption.”
APEC is one of the oldest and most influential economic forums in the Asia-Pacific region, convening member economies each year to advance regional cooperation on trade, investment and governance.
This year, Korea chairs the APEC summit for the first time since 2005. As part of this role, the ACRC will host the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Experts Working Group plenary session on July 30, followed by the High-Level Dialogue on Anti-Corruption Cooperation from July 31 to Aug. 1. Both meetings are part of SOM3, which runs from July 26 to Aug. 15 in Songdo, Incheon — the final round of senior officials' meetings before the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
During the dialogue, Ryu is expected to showcase Korea’s major anticorruption initiatives, aiming to establish a “practical foundation for cooperation” around three core areas: combating cross-border corruption, strengthening private-sector integrity and enhancing collaboration on anticorruption training and education. The ACRC, which Ryu heads, serves as the country’s anticorruption watchdog, handling civil complaints and recommending reforms to laws and systems to improve transparency and accountability.
One of the key accomplishments he plans to highlight is the implementation of the Act on the Prevention of Conflict of Interest in Public Office, which took effect in May 2022.
“We have established the Act on the Prevention of Conflict of Interest, which has been in effect since 2022, within the public sector, and launched a dedicated reporting center to root out hiring irregularities in public institutions, thereby curbing recruitment-related corruption,” he said.
The law, which applies to public officials and institutions, is intended to prevent individuals from leveraging their positions for personal gain. According to the ACRC, it is designed to enhance public trust, manage conflicts of interest and align official conduct with global standards.
Another initiative Ryu emphasized is the launch of the Integrated Center for Reporting Hiring Irregularities, created to combat corruption in public-sector hiring. The commission has also intensified its scrutiny of public subsidy misuse.
Over the past three years, the ACRC has recovered around 72.5 billion won ($52 million) in fraudulent claims related to public benefits.
Ryu noted that the fight against corruption is evolving alongside technological change.
“We are now entering the era of AI,” he said. “As AI gives rise to new forms of corruption and unethical behavior that threaten transparency and accountability, this APEC event will serve as an opportunity to identify those risks and explore solutions.”
The ACRC chair further noted the commission has been leveraging digital tools such as e-People — an online platform for public petitions and complaints — and the Clean Portal, which allows individuals to file reports and request whistle-blower protection.
“This event may not provide all the answers,” Ryu added, “but identifying shared challenges and laying the foundation for collective action will mark a meaningful step forward.”
Ryu also pointed to the commission’s growing role in international anticorruption governance.
“In cooperation with the UNDP [United Nations Development Programme], we have shared Korea’s flagship anticorruption policies — including the Anti-corruption Initiative Assessment, Corruption Impact Assessment and Clean Portal — with 12 countries such as Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Kosovo and supported their institutionalization,” he said.
“This year, we plan to transfer Korea’s whistle-blower protection system to two countries and expand cooperation with African countries, including Ethiopia.”
The system offers legal safeguards to protect the confidentiality, safety and socioeconomic standing of whistle-blowers. It also includes a mechanism for financial compensation.
Such efforts have contributed to Korea’s steady improvement in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), published annually by Transparency International. Korea reached an all-time high last year, ranking 30th out of 180 countries with a score of 64 — up from 52nd in 2016, when it scored 53.
Still, he acknowledged that more work lies ahead.
“Compared to our economic power and cultural standing, Korea's CPI remains relatively low,” he said.
“This reflects the fact that there are still deeply rooted unfair practices and cultural issues that we must overcome. Raising national integrity requires cooperation across all sectors of our society.”
He also underscored the broader implications of corruption.
“In a society where corruption is rampant, quality of life declines, social cohesion is weakened and businesses face greater challenges — all of which ultimately constrain national competitiveness,” he said.
“Improving the CPI is a crucial step toward resolving these problems and enhancing Korea’s global credibility and standing.”
