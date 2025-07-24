Special counsel raids former prime minister's residence in martial law probe
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 11:26
The special counsel team on Thursday morning raided the residence of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in his alleged connection to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024.
Starting at around 8:30 a.m., investigators raided Han’s residence in Jongno District, central Seoul. This marks the first compulsory measure taken 22 days after Han was questioned for approximately 14 hours by the special counsel on July 2.
Han is under investigation for allegedly supporting former President Yoon's declaration of emergency martial on the night of Dec. 3 last year. The special counsel team is probing whether Han attempted to retroactively legitimize procedural flaws in the martial law declaration and whether he was complicit in acts of insurrection.
Investigators are also examining whether Han recommended convening a Cabinet meeting to ensure the procedural legitimacy of the martial law declaration.
Han previously testified before the Constitutional Court during Yoon’s impeachment trial in February, claiming he had urged the president to convene a Cabinet meeting "in an effort to dissuade him from declaring martial law."
Han is further suspected of being involved in the drafting and subsequent scrapping of a new martial law declaration document. In this context, the special counsel has identified Han as an accomplice to Yoon on charges including falsifying official documents.
