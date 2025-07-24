 35 evacuated in eastern Seoul after sinkhole opens at construction site
35 evacuated in eastern Seoul after sinkhole opens at construction site

Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 08:47
Officials look at a sinkhole that occurred at Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on July 23 evening. [YONHAP]

Thirty-five residents in eastern Seoul's Dongdaemun District were urgently evacuated on Wednesday night after a sinkhole opened at a construction site. One worker went missing but was later discovered.
 
The sinkhole occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in Imun-dong, Dongdaemun District, at a construction site. It was 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) wide and 5 meters deep.
 

Related Article

 
No other damage to people or property was reported, but residents were evacuated, as the sinkhole was located close to both residences and commercial buildings. One resident in a nearby building was isolated but was later rescued.
 
The sinkhole was reportedly the second one that had occurred on the same day.
 
The prior sinkhole had opened in the same place in the morning and had been "taken care of" by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, according to district officials. But it opened up again in the evening, 
 
Dongdaemun District and disaster headquarters officials are investigating whether the ground weakened due to recent heavy rains or for other reasons.
 
Officials and residents look at a sinkhole that occurred at Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on July 23 evening. [YONHAP]

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
