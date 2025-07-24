Body found in Gapyeong County believed to be person missing from heavy rains
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 12:59
A body believed to be one of the individuals who went missing during recent heavy rains in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi, was found Thursday morning.
According to the Gyeonggi Northern Fire Services, a rescue dog discovered the body at around 9:33 a.m. near a valley close to a resort in Sang-myeon, Gapyeong County. Authorities believe the body is male.
“A rescue dog found the missing person, and we are currently conducting recovery operations,” a fire department official said Thursday morning.
Authorities plan to confirm the identity of the body once it is recovered.
Three people remain missing, a woman in her 40s and her teenage son who disappeared from a campsite in Mail-ri, Jojong-myeon, and a man in his 50s who was swept away by strong currents near the riverbank in Deokhyeon-ri.
Search operations began at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, mobilizing 660 personnel including 152 police officers, 202 firefighters, 230 soldiers and 76 members of the volunteer fire brigade. There were 120 units of equipment used in the search including drones, boats and helicopters, as well as rescue dogs.
Rescue teams have divided the search area into six zones, spanning from the Mail-ri campsite to Daebo Bridge and Cheongpyeong-myeon downstream. Four standby boats have also been deployed to key locations along the Bukhan River and its confluence with the Han River, including Seojong Bridge, Bukhan River Bridge, Sinyangsu Bridge, Paldang Dam and Gangdong Bridge.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
