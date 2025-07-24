 Body found in Gapyeong County believed to be person missing from heavy rains
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Body found in Gapyeong County believed to be person missing from heavy rains

Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 12:59
Firefighters conduct a search operation for missing persons in Mail-ri, Jojong-myeon, Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi, on July 22. [YONHAP]

Firefighters conduct a search operation for missing persons in Mail-ri, Jojong-myeon, Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi, on July 22. [YONHAP]

 
A body believed to be one of the individuals who went missing during recent heavy rains in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi, was found Thursday morning.
 
According to the Gyeonggi Northern Fire Services, a rescue dog discovered the body at around 9:33 a.m. near a valley close to a resort in Sang-myeon, Gapyeong County. Authorities believe the body is male.  
 

Related Article

 
“A rescue dog found the missing person, and we are currently conducting recovery operations,” a fire department official said Thursday morning.
 
Authorities plan to confirm the identity of the body once it is recovered.
 
Three people remain missing, a woman in her 40s and her teenage son who disappeared from a campsite in Mail-ri, Jojong-myeon, and a man in his 50s who was swept away by strong currents near the riverbank in Deokhyeon-ri.
 
Search operations began at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, mobilizing 660 personnel including 152 police officers, 202 firefighters, 230 soldiers and 76 members of the volunteer fire brigade. There were 120 units of equipment used in the search including drones, boats and helicopters, as well as rescue dogs.
 
Rescue teams have divided the search area into six zones, spanning from the Mail-ri campsite to Daebo Bridge and Cheongpyeong-myeon downstream. Four standby boats have also been deployed to key locations along the Bukhan River and its confluence with the Han River, including Seojong Bridge, Bukhan River Bridge, Sinyangsu Bridge, Paldang Dam and Gangdong Bridge.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
tags gapyeong rain rescue missing body

More in Social Affairs

Police raid HYBE headquarters in chairman Bang Si-hyuk stock fraud probe

Gyeonggi officials face backlash for Japan trip during destructive rains

Gov't to probe Naju brick factory after foreign worker harassment video surfaces

Body found in Gapyeong County believed to be person missing from heavy rains

Over 40% of eligible Koreans apply for consumption coupons in first 3 days

Related Stories

Authorities find body believed to be monk who went missing during rains in Sancheong County

Search is on

Man found dead after going missing as authorities continue search operations across Korea

Body found on boat from last week's fire at Jeju Island port

[VIDEO] Gone but not forgotten: Korea's long-term missing children
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)