Over 40% of eligible Koreans apply for consumption coupons in first 3 days

Body found in Gapyeong County believed to be person missing from heavy rains

Gov't to probe Naju brick factory after foreign worker harassment video surfaces

Gyeonggi officials face backlash for Japan trip during destructive rains

Related Stories

Authorities find body believed to be monk who went missing during rains in Sancheong County

Search is on

Man found dead after going missing as authorities continue search operations across Korea

Body found on boat from last week's fire at Jeju Island port

[VIDEO] Gone but not forgotten: Korea's long-term missing children