Families of Jeju Air crash victims concerned about accountability in ongoing investigation
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 15:20
MUAN, South Jeolla — The families of the victims of the Jeju Air plane crash are pushing back against the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, claiming that its investigation into the localizer mound at Muan International Airport — cited as a factor that worsened the disaster — is being conducted poorly.
Kim Yu-jin, head of the Jeju Air Crash Victims’ Families Council, told the JoongAng Ilbo on Wednesday that “the ministry outsourced the investigation of the concrete structure housing the localizer at Muan International Airport through a private contract for just 100 million won ($72,520), claiming they lacked funds.
“They reportedly allocated 1 billion won for a first-anniversary memorial concert and monument to honor the victims. But what really matters is uncovering the cause of the crash. That money should instead be used to thoroughly reinvestigate the localizer.”
The crash occurred at 9:03 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2024, when a Jeju Air plane attempted a belly landing at Muan International Airport, hit the localizer mound beyond the runway and exploded. Of the 181 people on board — six crew and 175 passengers — 179 died and two were seriously injured.
Since the incident, bereaved families have called for an in-depth investigation into the mound, which many experts say worsened the impact of the crash.
“The localizer mound at the end of the runway was built by the ministry,” said Kim. “How can an investigation outsourced through a private contract by the very agency responsible be objective?”
She added that the families had told the Aircraft and Railway Accident Investigation Board (Araib) to “use the money to thoroughly investigate the mound instead of holding memorial events.”
Araib was initially scheduled to release the investigation results by July 23.
Kim expressed concern that the report would deflect blame from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
"They attempted to put all the blame on the pilots before their briefing on the aircraft's engines," she said. “The same could happen with the investigation of the mound.”
On Saturday, Araib’s scheduled briefing on the engine investigation at Muan International Airport was canceled after the victims' families objected.
In a private session with the families prior to the briefing, Araib unofficially shared preliminary findings that the pilot mistakenly shut off the left engine, which had been functioning normally, instead of the damaged right engine. The families argued that this unfairly placed all the responsibility on the pilot.
Following the backlash, Araib canceled the press briefing and said future releases would be coordinated with the families.
Meanwhile, police investigating the crash have charged 24 individuals, including Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Park Sang-woo, Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae, airport officials and staff at the company responsible for the localizer.
They are under investigation for professional negligence resulting in death or injury, with specific allegations related to air traffic control, bird-strike prevention and facility law violations.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI KYEONG-HO, HWANG HEE-GYU [[email protected]]
