Gov't to probe Naju brick factory after foreign worker harassment video surfaces
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 13:04
The Korean government launched an emergency special inspection of a brick factory in Naju, South Jeolla, on Thursday following revelations of group harassment against a foreign worker.
The Ministry of Employment and Labor said on Thursday it had become aware of an incident at a brick manufacturing business in Naju where a foreign worker was tied to bricks and moved by a forklift — a serious violation of labor rights. The ministry has begun a special inspection of the business.
The case surfaced after a video was released showing a Sri Lankan worker in his 30s being harassed by colleagues. The 58-second clip shows the man tied up and hoisted by a forklift while other workers look on, laughing and mocking him.
One voice in the video says, “Did you do something wrong? Then say you did.”
The victim eventually sought help from a migrant workers’ network in South Jeolla, unable to endure the repeated harassment. The group held a press conference in front of Naju City Hall on Thursday, calling for a thorough investigation and punishment for those responsible.
“An outrageous incident has taken place at an industrial site,” the Jeonnam Migrant Workers' Human Rights Network (translated) said. “This is not a joke or a misunderstanding but a clear case of collective human rights abuse and a criminal act.”
In light of the seriousness of the case, the ministry said it would investigate the assault and workplace harassment of the foreign worker, as well as conduct a full labor law inspection, including for possible wage arrears.
To prevent similar incidents, the government also plans to carry out further targeted inspections in rural areas where labor conditions are often poor, based on tips and past reports.
“This is a grave crime that severely violates the labor rights of a socially vulnerable foreign worker and undermines the values of our community,” said Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Young-hoon.
“If any violations of the law are confirmed, we will respond firmly. We will also strengthen our preventive inspections of workplaces employing foreign workers to better protect their rights.”
BY MOON SANG-HYEOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
