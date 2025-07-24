Over 40% of eligible Koreans apply for consumption coupons in first 3 days

Body found in Gapyeong County believed to be person missing from heavy rains

Gov't to probe Naju brick factory after foreign worker harassment video surfaces

Gyeonggi officials face backlash for Japan trip during destructive rains

Related Stories

Migrant worker demand leads to special measures

Sri Lankan migrant worker bound and lifted by forklift in case of workplace harassment

E-9 visa rule changes proposed more than doubling period of stay

Gov't to push for speedy influx of immigrant workers to alleviate labor shortage

More than half of SMEs willing to hire offshore software engineers amid talent shortage